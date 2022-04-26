JANESVILLE
A planned reduction of teachers for the 2022-23 school year at Janesville’s elementary schools will reduce the number of classrooms in certain grade levels from three to two at five schools.
The Janesville School District’s staffing plan for the 2022-23 academic year will cut one staff member at Lincoln, Madison, Monroe and Roosevelt elementary schools and two at Van Buren Elementary School. The district will also use state Achievement Gap Reduction program funding at Jackson and Wilson elementary schools to support teaching staff and educational assistants.
The Janesville School Board unanimously approved the staffing plan at its Tuesday meeting. The districtwide staffing plan increases the number of high school teaching staff – the majority of them at Parker High School – by the equivalent of 3.59 full-time staff, adds a full-time staff member at each of the Rock River Charter School and Rock University High School, and increases special education staff by the equivalent of 4.8 full time employees, which is paid for out of federal funding.
At Lincoln, the school will go from three second-grade teachers to two, pushing class sizes up from an average of 19.3 students per teacher up to 23.5; at Madison, one third-grade teacher will be cut, leaving two with 23.5 students per classroom in comparison to an average of 17.7 in 2021-22. At Monroe, one of three fourth-grade positions will be eliminated, with class sizes increasing from an average of 22.5 from 19.3; Roosevelt will see one of its three kindergarten classrooms eliminated.
Van Buren will see the largest staff cuts, with a teacher being cut from both the kindergarten and first-grade levels, reducing the number of staff at each grade to two. The cuts will increase Van Buren’s kindergarten class size slightly from an average of 17.5 students to 18.3, and first-grade classes will increase by nearly a third, going from an average of 16.8 students to 23 per classroom.
At Jackson and Wilson, the district will only be allowed to use the state gap replacement funds for grades up to third and will use additional educational assistant staff hours to reduce class sizes to 18 students per staff member, a memo in the school board agenda stated. The district is anticipating that state gap reduction funds will be able to cover the additional support positions based on its projected enrollment data. It will also use funds from the state gap reduction fund to fund four classroom teachers at the two schools, one at each grade level.
The achievement gap funding will push the teacher-to-student ratio at elementary schools to an average of 18.9 for 2022-23, down from 19.8 for the 2020-21 school year.
Slight cuts will take place in elementary speciality areas such as art, music and physical education, with the elementary schools losing 15 hours of instruction weekly, and English language learning staff will lose the equivalent of one full-time employee.
District assistant superintendent of administrative and human services Scott Garner told the board the district will not need to give out any non-renewals to teachers because administrators have shifted current staff around, and the number of teachers who have either indicated they plan to resign or retire at the end of the year is higher than the number that will need to be cut in certain areas.
“We want to keep as many teachers as we can,” he said. “Obviously we have to be fiscally responsible and enrollment doesn’t justify, then we don’t, but this year because of retirements and attrition, we’re able to keep all positions in terms of not having to non-renewal anyone.”
Elementary school staffing is driven mainly by enrollment numbers and ratios of teachers per students; at the middle and high school levels, it’s instead based on class selections and the number of sections required to meet demand.
The district is expecting an increase of 76 new students in 2022-23. The middle schools are expected to lose 147 students, as a sixth-grade class with less than 600 students will be moving in this fall while the departing class of eighth-graders this spring is anticipated to be at 712 when it starts at the high schools in September.
The elementary schools are expected to see an increase of 41 students across 13 schools, adding an average of 3.15 students per school as district administrators predict the overall class sizes will start to reach into the mid-600s. The incoming class of kindergartners is expected to be smaller than that of the outgoing sixth-grade class by about 30 students, but other grades such as incoming first- and third-graders will keep projected enrollment numbers higher.
At the high school, all of the grades are expected to increase in numbers over the previous year’s class. Only ninth grade will see a slight decrease in students, with 14 fewer students projected.
Board member Elizabeth Paull asked Garner if the district takes test scores and literacy rates into consideration as they look at areas that are “hotspots,” or places where the ratio of students per teacher are within two to the limit explicitly stated in the board’s policies. There are eight hotspots at the elementary schools, Garner told the board.
“We’re really focused on some of our scores and our student performance, and that’s something that I hope that maybe we can try to be mindful of,” Paull said. “We all know the importance of low class sizes and how it absolutely impacts student achievement.”