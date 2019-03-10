JANESVILLE

Teams from Minnesota and La Crosse took the top honors at the fourth annual Spotlight Spectacular show-choir competition Saturday at Janesville Craig High School.

One local team, Milton High School’s Choralation, took fifth runner up.

Other results:

Grand champion: Company of Singers from Totino-Grace High School, Fridley, Minnesota. The group also was awarded best vocals, best choreography and best opener.

Second place: The Class Act of La Crosse Logan High School. They also took best ballad, people’s choice and best female vocalist, Becca Miller.

Third place: Silver Connection, Monona Grove High School. They also won best closer.

Third runner up: Neenah High School’s Vintage. They also won best band.

Fourth runner up: Fort Atkinson High School’s South High Street Singers.

Milton’s Choralation also won for best crew.

18 teams from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Indiana participated in the more than 14-hour-long event.

As the hosts, Craig’s Spotlighters and JV choir Illuminations performed but did not compete.