JANESVILLE

Teams from Minnesota and La Crosse took the top honors at the fourth annual Spotlight Spectacular show-choir competition Saturday at Janesville Craig High School.

One local team, Milton High School’s Choralation, took fifth runner up.

Other results:

  • Grand champion: Company of Singers from Totino-Grace High School, Fridley, Minnesota. The group also was awarded best vocals, best choreography and best opener.
  • Second place: The Class Act of La Crosse Logan High School. They also took best ballad, people’s choice and best female vocalist, Becca Miller.
  • Third place: Silver Connection, Monona Grove High School. They also won best closer.
  • Third runner up: Neenah High School’s Vintage. They also won best band.
  • Fourth runner up: Fort Atkinson High School’s South High Street Singers.
  • Milton’s Choralation also won for best crew.

18 teams from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Indiana participated in the more than 14-hour-long event.

As the hosts, Craig’s Spotlighters and JV choir Illuminations performed but did not compete.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse