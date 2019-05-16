WHITEWATER

A second finalist has withdrawn his name from consideration to be the next UW-Whitewater chancellor.

Philip Way, provost and vice president for academic and student affairs at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania, has dropped out of the selection process, according to a UW System news release issued Thursday.

Another of the four finalists, Guiyou Huang, withdrew his name via a UW System announcement May 6.

UW System officials did not offer reasons for either candidate's withdrawal.

That leaves interim UW-W Chancellor Cheryl Green and Dwight Watson, provost and vice president of academic and student affairs at Southwest Minnesota State University, as finalists.

Earlier this month, the candidates—including Way—visited the campuses in Whitewater and Janesville for community forums.

System officials said Thursday that the special regent committee meeting where interviews were scheduled will be held Friday as planned.

The two remaining finalists are in the running for the job formerly held by Beverly Kopper, who announced her resignation in December, months after her husband, Alan “Pete” Hill, was banned from campus after accusations of sexual harassment.