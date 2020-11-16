Area schools will hold special board meetings this week to discuss the future of in-person learning, athletics and the county health department’s announcement the county is regressing to Phase 1 of its COVID-19 reopening plan.
Rock County strongly suggests in a memo that schools should pivot to virtual learning for at least two weeks following the upcoming holiday breaks and calls on schools to ensure their educational delivery offers a form of virtual learning to protect students and staff.
The Janesville School Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday to talk about the county’s guidance.
“The SDJ is reviewing this information and how this may impact our school district,” an email to parents reads.
The Wednesday meeting is to "discuss this topic and for the school board to decide what the district's next steps may be," the email reads.
In a separate email, district spokesman Patrick Gasper said the agenda for the meeting would be posted Tuesday and said the district would be unable to share more information.
He said district leaders still were reviewing the county information Monday, adding the district "has only begun to determine potential options for the board to consider."
The Milton School District plans to discuss its options at a special school board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the district office, according to a press release sent by the district Monday afternoon. The meeting will be streamed on YouTube.
Other area districts, including Evansville and Edgerton, also shared agendas on Monday for special board meetings later this week to discuss the future of in-person learning and the county recommendation.
Based on the outcome of Wednesday's meeting, the Milton School District and building principals will be sharing information on Thursday,” the release reads.
Because the county guidance calls for the canceling of extracurricular activities, all Milton sports and other school activities are canceled until at least Wednesday’s meeting. Milton High School will share more information Thursday.
Milton schools will continue to offer in-person instruction through the end of this week before moving to virtual instruction next Monday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving break begins Nov. 25. This pivot was planned prior to Monday’s press release.