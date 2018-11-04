JANESVILLE
What's going on here: The Janesville School District is installing 26 miles of high-speed, high-capacity fiber optic cable between all the district's buildings.
The use of technology and the need for internet access are only going to increase, Robert Smiley, chief information officer for the school district, said when the project was proposed to the school board.
The district now provides all high school students with Chromebooks, and eventually all middle school students will have them, too.
The new cabling will allow internet speeds 10 times faster than what the district has now.
In describing the project, Smiley described it as going from a "two-lane road to our own private Interstate."
Cost: The cost of the project is $2 million, but the federal E-rate program covers $1.6 million.
E-rate is the common name for the Schools and Libraries Program of the Universal Service Fund. This fund gets its money from fees charged to companies that provide interstate or international telecommunication services in the United States.
The district will pay $400,665, plus engineering and project fees.
Engineering fees will be about $225,000, Smiley said.
The district's costs will be offset by other savings. The district currently leases internet lines at a cost of $70,000 a year.
The lines are expected to last about 50 years, Smiley said.
Who is doing the work: Multimedia Communications and Engineering, Green Bay, is doing the engineering work. Along with working with private institutions, the company specializes in working with education and health care institutions.
Underground Systems is doing the installation.
When will it be done: If everything goes as planned, the project should be done by Christmas break.
