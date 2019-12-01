JANESVILLE

The School District of Janesville is accepting intradistrict transfer requests for the 2020-21 school year, according to a school district news release.

Parents or guardians wishing to move their children between schools within the district must submit transfer request applications by Dec. 16.

Application forms are available in school offices or at the Education Services Center, 527 S. Franklin St.

For children entering kindergarten, transfer applications will be accepted during the kindergarten enrollment period from Dec. 2 to 6 and Dec. 9 to 13, according to the release.

Children not attending a Preschool 4 Janesville or Early Childhood program in the school district must complete enrollment at the New Student Enrollment Office at the services center. Parents or guardians must bring their proof of residency, photo identification, the student’s birth certificate and immunization record to enroll.

Extended office hours will be offered until 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 10 to help with enrollment, according to the release.

Transfer requests for elementary students must be handed in to the Administrative Services Department at the Education Services Center, where requests will be approved or denied. If approved, parents and guardians will need to show proof of residency and photo identification to complete the process.

Middle and high school students can submit transfer requests at the school students plan to attend. School principals will then review the request, according to the release.

Parents or guardians will receive a letter or phone call approving or denying transfers by Jan. 21, according to the release.

For more information or questions, call the enrollment office at 608-743-5152.