JANESVILLE
Steve Huth, president of the Janesville School Board, announced Wednesday that he will not seek reelection in April.
“As many of you know, I will not be seeking election for a third term on the School Board. I made that decision over a year ago,” Huth wrote in an email to school board members that he also shared with The Gazette.
“I have submitted my letter of noncandidacy to Denise Jensen as required by statute. My hope is by submitting the paperwork early, it will motivate qualified candidates to circulate nomination papers and garner the required 100 signatures.”
Huth was elected to the board in 2015 and is serving in his second year as president. He also served on the board from 1993 to 1994.
Huth worked in the district for 20 years as a career and technical education coordinator and summer school director before retiring in 2014. He also worked as a technology education teacher in Belleville and as an economic development coordinator for Blackhawk Technical College.
Six months after retirement, he was elected to the school board as a write-in candidate.
Huth received Forward Janesville’s first Educator of the Year award in 2014 and has received numerous other community awards.
In the email to board members, he said he is proud of the board.
“It has been a pleasure serving with each of you,” Huth wrote. “Janesville is blessed to have such a dedicated group of individuals who have committed countless hours to improving the educational opportunities of our children. We should be very proud of our work together to address the goals of our community.”