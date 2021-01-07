JANESVILLE
The Janesville School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, instead of 6 p.m., according to a school district news release issued Thursday.
The board will go into closed session at the end of the public meeting, which will be held at the Educational Services Center, 527 S. Franklin St.
Attendees must adhere to COVID-19 measures, which include wearing a mask and social distancing. A limited number of people will be allowed in the meeting rooms at one time, according to the release.
Alternate viewing options are available on the SDJ Live Stream YouTube Channel, public television on Channel 36-1 or on the school district’s website, janesville.k12.wi.us.
Residents may submit a citizen comments form or email the acting board clerk at djensen@janesville.k12.wi.us about specific topics for the board to address. Forms are available on the school district website. Submissions must have the submitter's name, address, phone number and discussion topic and must be sent by 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11.