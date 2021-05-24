JANESVILLE
A $2,000 scholarship in the name of William Wartmann, an Edgerton native, is available for one UW-Whitewater at Rock County student, according to a news release shared Monday.
The scholarship application for Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences students will be open until July 15, according to the release from the UW-Whitewater Foundation.
As part of his estate, Wartmann left enough to have the scholarship available every year, the release states.
“This generous gift from Mr. Wartmann will make such an impact by providing students with an opportunity not only to pursue a degree but to fulfill their dreams,” Tricia Clasen, interim dean for the College of Integrated Studies, said in the release. “We are so grateful for every investment in our students because we know it changes individual lives as well as the community as a whole.”
Wartmann supported his local community, especially the arts, according to the release.
More information on the scholarship application and the degree is available on the university’s website.