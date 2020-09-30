JANESVILLE
Roosevelt Elementary School will reopen to students Monday, according to a Janesville School District news release issued Wednesday.
Students at Roosevelt have been learning virtually since the school pivoted to online learning Sept. 16 to prevent a breakout of COVID-19.
"After a three-week pivot to online instruction, and following a review of COVID-19 data, Roosevelt and SDJ leadership determined that a return to face-to-face instruction in the school building is appropriate," the release reads.
Craig High School also pivoted to online learning Sept. 16, but Wednesday's statement did not give a return date or update for the high school.
The school district announced Monday that Adams Elementary School was pivoting to online learning until at least Friday, Oct. 9. The district said the reason was because too many teachers were in quarantine, and substitute teachers are hard to find.
There are no elementary-age students with active cases of COVID-19, in quarantine or being told to monitor symptoms for possible exposure, according to the district's COVID-19 data dashboard.
The district currently has one active case among elementary staff, 12 teachers in quarantine and 78 monitoring for symptoms because of possible exposure.