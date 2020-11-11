JANESVILLE
Roosevelt Elementary School will return to in-person instruction Monday, Nov. 16.
The Janesville School District announced Friday that the school would be closed this week after multiple staff members were required to quarantine because of possible exposure to COVID-19.
Precautions such as mask-wearing, frequent hand-washing and social distancing will still apply, according to a news release. Parents are asked to continue screening their children for COVID-19 symptoms each day before school.
Lunch and breakfast remain available for curbside pickup at the school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the rest of this week.
Roosevelt also was closed from Sept. 16 through Oct. 2 because of the virus.