JANESVILLE
Roosevelt Elementary School will pivot once again to virtual learning, Janesville School District officials announced Friday.
The closure is being blamed on the inability to properly staff the school for in-person learning because of the number of staff members in quarantine for possible exposure to COVID-19, according to a news release.
The school previously was closed from Sept. 16 through Oct. 2 because of the virus.
Monday will serve as a transition day for students. Virtual learning will begin Tuesday and run through at least Friday, Nov. 13, according to the release.
Students will be sent home Friday with their iPads and charging cords. Parents of students who were absent Friday can make appointments with the school to pick up their students' iPads, according to the release.
More information will be sent to families Monday.
Lunch and breakfast will be available for curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each school day during the closure.