MILTON

Chuck Jackson believes an ongoing investigation into the compensation of Milton School District employees deserves the public's attention.

He believes it so strongly he paid for an ad in The Gazette that asks district residents: "How do we restore trust without having consequences?"

The ad appears on Page 7A of Wednesday's Gazette and also will run in the weekly Milton Courier, Jackson said.

The ad details recent actions surrounding the granting of stipends to some administrative staff members, including Superintendent Tim Schigur and Jerry Schuetz, director of administrative operations. The Gazette has reported on many of these actions.

Jackson, a Milton resident and president of Handy Art in Milton, said he believes school board members are sympathetic to district administrators and to each other, and he fears the findings of an investigation into employee compensation and school board conduct will be swept under the rug.

The school board is scheduled to meet in closed session Thursday night to discuss the investigation.

The Gazette was unable to reach the district's attorney, Shana Lewis, on Tuesday to confirm whether the investigation is finished and explain when the public will have access to investigation documents.

The public should be given the documents before the board makes decisions, Jackson said.

Jackson hopes his ad will encourage others to hold district officials accountable for being transparent. He believes the district needs a new superintendent and new school board and should eliminate the director of administrative operations position.

Lewis has advised district staff and board members not to discuss the investigation publicly while it is ongoing.

As previously reported by The Gazette, the investigation is examining: