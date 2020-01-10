The state’s School District Boundary Appeal Board voted 6-1 Thursday to stop the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District from dissolving, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

As the votes were read out in the Palmyra-Eagle Middle School gymnasium, about 200 residents who attended the meeting gave a thunderous ovation, according to the Journal Sentinel.

The vote marked the end of a process that began in April after district voters rejected an operational referendum and the school board passed a resolution to consider dissolving the district, according to a news release from the Whitewater Unified School District.

Had the district dissolved, the Whitewater district could have been one to enroll former Palmyra-Eagle students.

“I hope that the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District can find a way to do what is in the best interest of their students,” Whitewater School Board President Casey Judd said. “Schools are a cornerstone of any community, and every school district should have the resources and community support to provide a quality education.