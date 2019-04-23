JANESVILLE

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., is co-chairman of the Middle Class Jobs Caucus in the House of Representatives, he announced in a news release Tuesday.

The 1st Congressional District representative shares the chairmanship of the 2-year-old, 16-member caucus with a Democrat, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois’ 8th District, which covers several suburbs northwest of Chicago.

The chairmen announced the caucus’s priorities for the 116th Congress, saying they are focused on ensuring every American has the opportunity, skills, education and ability to obtain a good-paying job.

“Strengthening the middle class strengthens our families, our communities and our nation,” the co-chairmen said in their news release “We must address the skills gap so workers can achieve the American dream. We must also ensure southeast Wisconsin and Chicago’s west and northwest suburbs reach their full potential.”

The caucus has not yet backed any bills in Congress this year.