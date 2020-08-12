JANESVILLE
Voters in the Janesville School District will see two referendum questions on their November ballots that district officials say will update aging facilities and help cover rising operational costs.
The Janesville School Board unanimously approved adding both referendum questions at its meeting Tuesday.
A $22.5 million capital referendum, if passed, would add safety and security measures at school buildings and replace old boilers in multiple school buildings.
If approved, the result would be a $5 increase per $100,000 of equalized property value every year until the debt is paid off, which would take about 20 years, according to an earlier estimate from Dan McCrea, the school district’s chief financial officer.
Board member Karl Dommershausen said he would possibly support increasing the cost of the capital referendum to cover all “critical items” outlined in the district’s maintenance needs. McCrea explained that the district left some of these items off the referendum because the district wants to respect the tax tolerance of the community.
A $37 million operational referendum would address “urgent issues,” such as maintaining programs and services, salaries and other costs associated with daily operations in a school district.
At the Aug. 4 meeting, Superintendent Steven Pophal said if an operational referendum isn’t approved, future layoffs and increased class sizes are likely.
The proposed operational referendum would cost taxpayers an increasing amount each year over four years. School taxes would increase $40 per $100,000 of equalized value in year one, $80 in year two, $120 in year three and $160 in year four.
The board’s vote to approve the question came one week after board member Kevin Murray shared concerns over the accuracy of a survey which indicated resident support for the referendum.
At a special board meeting Aug. 4, Murray said he thought the question asked for a flat $40 increase per $100,000 of value each year for four years. Other board members said they shared this understanding. After further explanation, Murray said the question makes sense but added that the board needs to make the tax ramifications of the question clear to the public.
If passed, the district would likely need a new operational referendum when the proposed referendum ends because the financial needs won’t change. Most districts that pass operational referendums keep them, McCrea said (the Milton School District, for example, will ask voters in November to extend a previous operational referendum).
Board president Steve Huth said he believes the referendums are a fair ask.
“It’s true that we’re only investing in 20% of what our needs are in capital, but that is probably what the community would advocate for at this point,” Huth said.