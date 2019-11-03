JANESVILLE

Don’t let the Foosball table fool you: The Boys & Girls Clubs of America have always had a strong academic focus.

Club staff don’t use the term “academics,” of course, because it's a horrible word that sounds too much like something kids would do in school. Instead they call them “activities” or “centers” or some other innocuous word to designed to disguise learning.

Starting this month, the Boys & Girls Club of Janesville is ramping up its focus on academics with a new literacy initiative and a program designed to improve graduation rates.

Both programs are being funded by a two-year, $221,750 grant from the United Way Blackhawk Region, and are being run in partnership with the Janesville School District, according to a news release from the Boys & Girls Club of Janesville.

The literacy effort fits into the Janesville School Districts “Five Promises,” a set of goals addressing issues ranging from literacy to financial responsibility.

In particular, the district is working toward having 90 percent of third grade students reading a grade level by the end of the third grade year.

Boys & Girls Club executive director Sara Stinski said the literacy effort was an appropriate fit for her club.

“This is really a community problem,” Stinski said. “The schools are not going to solve it themselves."

The school district is pleased to have them on board.

“Having common goals with the Boys & Girls Club is really exciting for us,” said Alison DeGraaf, district director of learning and instruction. “We’re able to look at our promises, and use some of our same core instructional practices that are really and truly going to help out students grow.

The Boys & Girls Club of Janesville starts to come to life at about 3:30 p.m. when the first kids arrive. The majority of them are bused to the club straight from school, and they burst through the door with eager questions about using Wii, today’s snack and other random topics. For the first 20 to 30 minutes, they run around.

“They need to burn off some of their energy,” said Kathy Murray, club literacy instructor and former Janesville School District academic learning coach.

Then, it’s snack time, followed by independent reading and “Power Hour” where students to homework. After homework, students get to pick from one of three activities. All of the activities are part of a nationally-based, educationally-proven curriculum. Topics include healthy bodies and healthy minds; science, technology, engineering or technology; and the arts. Everything is hands on, and most things are active.

With the grant, the club plans to tackle kids’ reading skills directly. After getting parents’ permission, Murray will be able to get reading test results from the schools. She’ll also be able to have conversations with teachers about what a specific child needs the most. Is a child able to read but unable to draw inferences or meanings from a text. Is it a problem with fluency or recognizing sounds?

When DeGraaf talks about “core instructional practices,” she’s talking about techniques that Murray understands because she used them as a teacher and coach.

Murray has trained the club’s staff members so they can teach those methods with students, and that’s already been a big help, Stinski said.

Kids will be divided up into groups or work one-on-one with staff or volunteers. Staff will spend more time reading aloud to kids.

In addition, the club is looking for adult volunteers to serve as reading buddies one or more times a week from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m.

Finishing strong

The grant also allowed the Boys & Girls Club to hire a coach to institute the “Be Great Graduate” program at Franklin Middle School. Dropping out of school is “a process, not an event,” according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction website. Drop out early warning signs show up as early as middle school, according to a variety of studies.

Educators look at student attendance, discipline, academics and the number of schools students have attended, said Charles Urness, principal of Franklin Middle School.

Megan Rebout, who previously worked with youth in Rock County’s 4-H program, is going to serve as a graduation coach, and her work will go far beyond tutoring.

She'll start with sixth grade students and will follow them from year to year.

“There’s a lot of pieces to that coach role,” Urness said. “There’s the social-emotional piece. There’s the organizational piece—this sounds pretty simple, but it’s making sure the kid has the supplies needed, making sure they’ve got everything in their backpack to go home. Then there’s the communication piece.”

That might turn out to be the most important, Urness said.

Rebout will serve as a listening ear for students who are struggling. They won’t have to compete for her time with the hundreds of other kids at school.

The "Be Great Graduate" program has been used in Green Bay for more than a decade and has a 90-percent success rate.

For Janesville School District Superintendent Steve Pophal, the Boys & Girls Club's new programs mean a stronger bound between the two institutions.

"They recognize, as too do we, that their kids are our kids," Pophal said. "And disproportionately, the kids that are coming to the club need that extra help."