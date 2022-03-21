The three finalists for Janesville School District superintendent will participate in meet-and-greet events with Forward Janesville and community leaders next week, but the events will not be open to the public, board member Greg Ardrey told The Gazette on Monday.
The events will be held at the Janesville Country Club, 2615 W. Memorial Drive, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 28; Wednesday, March 30; and Thursday, March 31. Each day will dedicated to one finalist.
The district announced the three finalists Thursday, all of whom are current superintendents in Wisconsin. The finalists are Mark Holzman of the Manitowoc Public School District, Ryan Krohn of the Stone Bank School District near Oconomowoc and Cassandra Schug of the Watertown Unified School District.
Ardrey said each will have daylong interviews and tours of the district in the last week of March. The board hopes to choose its next superintendent March 31 and announce the decision publicly April 12.
Members of the Janesville School Board may participate in the meet-and-greet events if they choose, but Ardrey said the board will be meeting privately with each of the candidates.
The current superintendent, Steve Pophal, will retire this June.
In December, the district chose consulting firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates to conduct a search, and it began holding public input sessions and posted an online survey in February.
More than 1,000 people took the survey and attended focus groups, with some of the top desired qualities in the next superintendent being an ability to be transparent and visible, to foster a positive climate of mutual trust, and to set high expectations.
Ardrey said the survey turnout was crucial to creating a good candidate profile, but it appears the survey will have been the public's only opportunity to weigh in on the hire. The board hopes the new superintendent can meet with Pophal before his retirement.
