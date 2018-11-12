Nancy B. Parker Nursing Scholars

The first group of Nancy B. Parker Nursing Scholars started this fall. They include Lorena Hebbe and Kimberley Richards, Beloit; Melissa Murray, Brodhead; Anna Swanson, Clinton; Maria Hernandez, Emily McAllister and Megan Scanlon, all of Edgerton; Kathleen Dutenhoefer, Rebecca Glass, Heidi Hamilton, Elizabeth Kroll, Christin Olsen and Danielle Schumacher, all of Janesville; and Ariel Darin, of Rockton, Illinois.