JANESVILLE
The Janesville School District plans to spend more and tax more, but the district’s proposed budget calls for a lower tax rate thanks to rising property values.
School district operational spending would rise 1.9 percent to $121.22 million, and the property tax levy would rise 3.6 percent to $37.56 million.
The tax rate—the amount of money collected per $1,000 of equalized valuation—would drop 2 percent to $8.52. At that rate, the district’s share of property taxes on a $125,000 home would be $1,065.
The tax rate would drop because the value of property in the school district is rising. Janesville’s net new construction is up, and its property tax base has expanded. At the end of August, Realtor.com named Janesville as one of the hottest markets for home sales. Builders told The Gazette that some people are building instead of waiting for the house they want to come on the market.
With the tax levy spread over a larger tax base, the tax rate would go down.
The preliminary budget will be presented to the school board’s finance committee Tuesday, said Keith Pennington, the school district ‘schief financial officer.
New items in the Janesville School District budget include:
- New high school math, high school Spanish and middle school social studies curriculums
- Electronic tablets for all middle and high school students
- A new salary structure for certified staff.
The budget was introduced to the school board’s finance committee July 30. Since that time, the district has received $2 million in various grants, and that has affected the budget, as well.
A large piece of the school district’s financial puzzle fell into place Monday when the state Department of Public Instruction released its official state aid numbers.
Preliminary aid numbers are released in July, but those can change. Monday’s numbers are official and show that state aid to the Janesville School District will drop by $2.23 million.
Statewide, about 55 percent of the state’s 422 districts will get more money from the state, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
About 45 percent of funding for Wisconsin public schools comes from the state. Another 7 percent comes from the federal government, and about 48 percent comes from local property taxes.
