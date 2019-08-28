JANESVILLE

Janesville School District residents would see their school tax rate decrease by nearly 5% if the school board approves a preliminary budget.

The district’s new finance director, Daniel McCrea, presented the preliminary 2019-20 budget Tuesday to the school board.

The budget calls for total spending of $121.45 million, down from $121.55 million last year. Of that, $35.7 million will be covered by local property taxes.

For taxpayers, that translates to an estimated tax of $8.10 per $1,000 of property value, down from last year’s $8.51, a decrease of 4.82%.

The initial budget is based on best estimates, and amounts will change after the state releases another round of school aid in October.

Board members received budget details this week and weren’t ready to approve all of it.

The budget is divided into different funds. For example, Fund 50 is the food service budget. It is self-sustaining and doesn’t receive any local tax dollars. The board was ready to approve that budget, but it wasn’t ready to tackle Fund 10, which is the operating budget.

“We just got these numbers, and I feel like if we vote tonight, we’d just be rubber-stamping it,” board member Dale Thompson said.

Board member Kevin Murray said he wanted more information about the budget numbers for the Janesville International Education Program.

The main budget includes money to:

Hire a new social worker or school counselor.

Make additions to the sophomore health curriculum to help address mental health issues students might have.

Provide raises for noncertified staff. District officials argued that the raises were needed to remain competitive.

Buy new playground equipment for Adams, Jackson and Kennedy elementary schools.

Eliminate student fees for courses. In the past, fees were charged for classes that required special materials or tools.

Expand the middle school music program and curriculum.

In his presentation to the board, Jim Degan, the district’s head of food service, said the district served 1.8 million meals during the 2018-19 school year, up from 1.77 million meals the year before.

The number of students who got free or reduced-price lunches rose from 46.67% in the 2017-18 school year to 50.54% in 2018-19, he said.

For the fifth consecutive year, the prices for student meals, adult meals and milk will not increase.

The board will continue its budget discussion Sept. 10.

Also Tuesday, the Lions Club gave the district a check for $4,000. The money will be used for equipment to screen children for vision problems. Last year, Lions volunteers tested an estimated 1,100 kids.