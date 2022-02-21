It's not uncommon for school districts to look for ways to increase their enrollment.
But the Parkview School District has taken an extra step this year to increase its visibility.
The Orfordville-based district has for the past few years placed billboards around Beloit and Janesville. This year, it has also begun mailing postcards to area families.
Steve Lutzke, Parkview School District superintendent, told The Gazette the idea is to promote the district more broadly and in a more positive light.
“It gets in everybody’s mailbox," he said. "We're aware that some people just scan things and pitch it in the trash, but we felt it was a pretty quick and efficient means to get parties information into each home.”
The Parkview billboards include one on Highway 51 near the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport. Lutzke said three more will be popping up in Janesville and Beloit in the coming weeks. The open enrollment period ends April 29.
Patrick Gasper, Janesville School District’s public information officer, told The Gazette he is not surprised by Parkview’s recent marketing push.
"School financing in Wisconsin has been broken for many years,” he wrote in an email. “With state-imposed revenue limits on public school districts, and the primary factor that drives state school aid being student enrollment, it is not surprising that districts use various methods to attract possible students to their schools."
The marketing push has been due to declining enrollment at Parkview, Lutzke said, adding that declining enrollment in general has been a trend in the state, not just at Parkview.
The district has seen more students enrolling out than in over the last few years, and that affects the budget because the state funding formula is in part based on enrollment.
In January, the district's enrollment count was 841 students, a decrease from September 2021, when the count was 853.
“Here at Parkview, we don’t want or need to grow with leaps and bounds,” Lutzke said. “We don’t want to increase by 100 kids a year, but we want to maintain or have a small, steady growth."
Ultimately, Lutzke said, when a district has less money, it is not able to provide as good of an education as it would like to. That is why growing in enrollment or staying stable is a priority for Parkview.
"If you’re losing students, you don’t have much revenue to run your school.” he said.
