ORFORDVILLE
Rising enrollment has prompted the Parkview School District to move its sixth-graders from the elementary school to its junior and senior high school building.
The change was approved by the school board last week and will take effect next school year.
District Administrator Steve Lutzke said increasing enrollments in lower grades pushed administrators to pursue moving the sixth-graders to the larger building, which has more space and better facility offerings.
Parkview Elementary School, which houses 4K through sixth grade, has seen enrollment increases in each of the last five school years, according to the state Department of Public Instruction.
Third Friday of September enrollment counts show the school had 403 students in 2015-16, 405 in 2016-17, 412 in 2017-18, 440 in 2018-19 and 444 in 2019-20—a 10.2% enrollment increase over that period.
This school year, the district overall welcomed 31 new resident students between September and January, Lutzke said. That’s a 3.6% increase in four months.
Housing crunches in Janesville and Beloit have pushed some families to buy homes in rural areas, such as the villages and towns the Parkview district serves, Lutzke said.
A future subdivision in Orfordville will add 36 new homes and likely more students in coming years, Lutzke said. But housing isn’t the only factor, he said.
The number of students open-enrolling out of the district has decreased, while the number of students open-enrolling in has increased, which Lutzke said is evidence people are noticing the quality education Parkview offers.
The district’s combined junior and senior high school has plenty of space to house the sixth-graders, Lutzke said. It also has more cafeteria and gym space, which is in short supply at the elementary school.
Moving the sixth-graders will better position the district to add another section of a grade level in the elementary school and potentially add one more classroom for all-day 4K, Lutzke said.
The move also has academic benefits for students, he said.
Sixth-graders will have access to the junior and senior high school’s updated science labs, music facilities, weight room and career planning curriculum. They also won’t have to travel between schools for athletic practices and competitions.
One of the district’s two sixth-grade teachers will move to the high school, and the other will be reassigned within the elementary school, Lutzke said.
Seventh- and eight-grade staff will teach the sixth-graders, who will follow a more traditional middle school structure with several teachers throughout the day. Under their current schedule, the sixth-graders bounce between two classrooms.
Lutzke said he anticipates few problems with incorporating sixth-graders into the junior and senior high school. Older and younger students currently ride school buses together, and the high school building already blends high-schoolers with seventh- and eighth-graders.