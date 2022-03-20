After 50 years of field research in Washington, D.C., one might think there would be few surprises left for Parker High School's Washington Seminar young scholars last week.
However, as former Washington Seminar Director Joe Van Rooy often said, “In D.C., everything regarding schedules and events is on firm Jell-O.” The 50th anniversary trip was a stark example of Van Rooy’s assessment.
“For the past two years our field research was virtual because of COVID,” said current Washington Seminar Director Kate Bennett. “We got the green light this year to travel to D.C., but COVID’s effects continue, and it made our work much more difficult than in past years.”
Washington’s Metro rapid transit system is normally a blessing for getting around the city in an efficient and timely manner. This year? Not so much. Regular lengthy delays, sometimes up to 30 minutes, and infrequent trains made travel unpredictable. Instead of expecting a train every 10 minutes, the trains ran every 20 minutes or worse.
The Metro was so unpredictable, Uber rides became the favored method of transportation when the scholars could not afford to be late for an appointment.
Another challenge was the variety of pandemic-related visitor policies among congressional offices, agencies, nonprofits and private organizations. Some offices admitted no visitors; others were wide open with no face mask or vaccination requirements.
“In some offices, employees, staff and others worked from their homes,” Bennett said. “It was possible to reach out with email or text, but that hindered attempts for a follow-up. Despite the barriers to our field research, this group overcame those barriers and had a very successful week of research.”
The 2022 Washington Seminar group was one of the smallest with only six scholars, but it was also one of the most effective, Bennett said.
“They never gave up,” she said. “They pushed through when the odds were against them.”
Since Parker social studies teacher John Eyster founded Washington Seminar in 1973, the scholars operated under the motto of “polite persistence.” That approach paid off in 2022.
A meeting with former House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Janesville native, was a Washington Seminar goal this year. Now that Ryan, a strong backer of Washington Seminar during his 20 years as Wisconsin’s First District representative, is in the private sector, his schedule keeps him on the road often. The scholars went to D.C. with no meeting scheduled.
“During the week, however, we got word that Speaker Ryan was available on a certain day at a certain time at the American Enterprise Institute where he has a foundation,” Bennett said. “We were able to adjust our schedule to make that happen and had a great meeting with him on the rooftop terrace at AEI.
“Paul Ryan took time to not only visit with us and tell us what he’s been doing since leaving public office, he answered everyone’s questions regarding their topics,” Bennett said. “It was a great experience for the scholars and was an example of persistence and hard work.”
Other events during the week included a briefing at the National Press Club Amy Goldstein, the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter from The Washington Post and author of “Janesville: An American Story.” The official Washington Seminar 50th anniversary dinner was held at The Willard Hotel, one of D.C.’s finest.
WisPolitics.com founder Jeff Mayers arranged for a breakfast meeting featuring Democratic National Committee Executive Director Sam Cornale and Republican National Committee member from Wisconsin Tom Schreibel. The event was held at the rooftop terrace of The Wharf, a plush office building in D.C.’s Waterfront neighborhood.
Another rooftop event was hosted by lobbying firm BGR, founded by former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour, who also served as the RNC chairman. BGR Chairman and CEO Bob Wood was joined by BGR Principal Bill Viney for a briefing along with a question-and-answer session.
Wisconsin First District Rep. Bryan Steil of Janesville left a committee meeting to spend time with the scholars on the steps of the Capitol. Also meeting with the Washington Seminar scholars were Wisconsin’s United States Sens. Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin.
Joining the Washington Seminar crew in D.C. was Parker Assistant Principal Brian Martin. He said it was important that the administration and dedicated teachers support the program.
“I look at the Washington Seminar program as authentic learning outside the classroom walls,” he said., “These are positive learning experiences that cannot be replicated in class. Without question, I am 100% behind the Washington Seminar program.”
Bennett was finally able to fully exhale when the Washington Seminar crew arrived back in Janesville on Friday evening safe and sound. She summed up the week by echoing something Cornale, the DNC executive director, said at the WisPolitics.com event.
“Sam hit the nail on the head when he had this advice for students: ‘Don’t let school get in the way of a good education.’” Bennett said. “We do our best in class, but programs such as Washington Seminar allow students to experience real-world learning in an environment they will soon be in.”