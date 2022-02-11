JANESVILLE
Seven female and nonbinary students from Parker High School were among 137 state high school students who received awards from the National Center for Women and Information Technology.
Eleanor “Ellie” Franke, Kelsey Gunderson and Charlotte “Charlie” Simmons were named state winners; Elizabeth “Liz” Haynes, Gracie Hilker, Eva Schroeder and Mia Tracey were named state runners-up; and Hannah Bolly was named a rising star.
Franke was surprised but happy she won the award.
“It just felt pretty good knowing I’m one of 52 girls in the state who won this award and knowing it will give me opportunities in the future,” Franke said.
Simmons also felt a great amount of pride in being named a state winner.
“I felt very accomplished that I won this award because there weren’t many girls that have won it,” Simmons said. “I have that sense of earning something for the work I’ve done in the past.”
Parker also earned the College Board’s AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for helping expand young women’s access to AP Computer Science Principles exam. The award acknowledges 1,020 schools for work toward equal gender representation during the 2020-21 school year. Parker is one of 760 schools to receive the award.
In computer science teacher Bob Getka’s classroom, there are many students on his wall of fame who have been successful in computer science.
“Aaron is in tech now. Maggie is a past winner of this award and is now working as a programmer in Madison right now,” Getka said, while pointing at pictures of past students he has hanging on his classroom wall. “We have one young lady, Madeline, who is working for Ford right now as an engineer and is trying to reenergize their fleet of electric vehicles. This program spans a range of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) things that we hope these young ladies will step into someday.”
Many of Getka’s students are already planning for the future.
Tracey said she plans to go into aerospace engineering; Schroeder thinks it would be fun to do cybersecurity work in the future. Franke would like to go into a health field, while Bolly and Simmons would like to go into mechanical engineering. Haynes would like to program for a big tech company or help create video games in the future.
“We encourage our sophomores to take AP Computer Science, and most other schools don’t take that until their senior year,” Getka said. “The only way to make it to the wall of fame is to pass the AP exam and then as juniors, two students here, take a course through UW-Whitewater. Then senior year, they take the AP Principles Class of Computer Science.”
There are only three female students in Parker’s AP Computer Science class this year. The rest are male.