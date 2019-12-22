JANESVILLE

There’s real science, and there’s canned science.

Real science involves new explorations with unexpected results. Canned science involves curriculum and expected outcomes that might or might not be interesting.

Neal Boys, an earth science teacher at Parker High School, hopes to change the notion that science lessons never involve original research.

Boys recently applied for and received a chance to be part of program that partners scientists with primarily high school educators for an astronomical research project. It’s called NITARP, and it stands for NASA/IPAC Teacher Archive Research Program.

Boys’ work will start in January, when he will meet the other teachers on his team and the scientist who will work with them. The team will pick a research project and use the vast amounts of data stored at NASA’s Infrared Processing and Analysis Center at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California.

“They use a lot of the data collected from the space telescopes,” Boys said.

One of the projects was about active galactic nuclei, Boys said. An active galactic nucleus is a region at the center of a galaxy that has a higher-than-average luminosity that is not produced by stars.

Another project examined brightness versus age of giant stars, and yet another researched the life cycle of stars, Boys said.

Team members are encouraged to involve their students from the beginning. As the project winds down, they write up the the results of their research and present it to the American Astrononmical Society.

The goal, according the program’s website, nitarp .ipac.caltech.edu, is “to provide a professional development experience for teachers that enables them to experience the research process.”

NASA hopes those experiences will motivate students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math. For their part, teachers are asked to pass on some of those experiences to other educators.

Only a handful of teachers are chosen for the program. Boys hadn’t planned to apply, but his daughter—a sophomore at Parker—insisted that he do it.

He’s glad he did.

“It’s a chance to do authentic astronomy,” Boys said.