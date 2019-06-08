Janesville Parker High School has announced its Top 20 academic performers for the Class of 2019. They are:

Delanie Arend, daughter of Stacey and Kelly Arend. She was president of Parker Playhouse and a member of National Honor Society, French National Honor Society, Con Corals and the soccer team and performed in the summer musical. She is a Class of 2019 valedictorian, was a Rotary Club student of the month and earned a best thespian award. She works at Hardee’s and also served as a Janesville Schools Outdoor Lab guide. Arend plans to attend UW-Madison and study pharmacology.

Catherine Gage, daughter of Andrew and Elizabeth Gage. She was vice president of DECA, secretary of the National Honor Society and a member of the Science National Honor Society, Student Council, Link Crew, band, cross country and track teams. She is a Class of 2019 valedictorian and was a Rotary Student of the Month. She also works at A&W Restaurant. Gage intends to study dietetics at UW-Stevens Point.

Julianna Getka, daughter of Bob and Sue Getka. She was president of the National Honor Society, vice president of Computer Club, secretary of the Spanish National Honor Society, captain of the varsity volleyball and softball teams and a member of Robotics Club and choir. She is a Class of 2019 valedictorian and was a Rotary Student of the Month. She placed second with the Big 8 All-Conference volleyball team and received an honorable mention from the National Committee of Women in Technology. Getka spends her free time church volunteering. She plans to attend the Milwaukee School of Engineering and study biomedical engineering.

Riley Meyer, son of Jennifer and Bryce Meyer. He was a member of the Science National Honor Society, Link Crew, Robotics Club, Jazz Club, Boy Scouts, band, track team and was a JSOL guide. He is a Class of 2019 valedictorian and was a Rotary Student of the Month. He works at Woodman’s and was a robotics mentor at Van Buren Elementary School. Meyer intends to study biochemical engineering at UW-Madison.

Erin Osborne, daughter of Troy and Julie Osborne. She was the captain of the swim team, commissioner for Link Crew and member of the National Honor Society, Rock Valley 4-H Club, soccer team and band. She is a Class of 2019 valedictorian and was a Lion’s Club Student of the Month. She was also active in the Asbury United Methodist jazz band and bell choir, works in produce and supplements at Basics Co-op and earned a swim coach award. Osborne plans to attend UW-Stevens Point and study dietetics.

Addison Schuh, daughter of Konya and Matt Schuh. She was a member of the National Honor Society, 7th Heaven Club, A Capella choir and performed in school musicals and state Solo & Ensemble. She is a Class of 2019 valedictorian, was a Lion’s Club Student of the Month and won an Overture Center Jerry Award for outstanding leading performance. Schuh spends her free time volunteering at The Salvation Army, performing in community theater, helping with fundraising events and participating in the Florida State university Summer Musical Theatre Intensive program. She takes voice, piano, acting dance and tumbling lessons. She intends to earn a bachelor of music degree in musical theater from Oklahoma City University.

Joelie Van Beek, daughter of Rodney and Cindy Van Beek. She was president of DECA, captain of the volleyball team and secretary of the Spanish National Honor Society and Spanish Club. She was also a member of the National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Link Crew, Science Club and lacrosse team. She is a Class of 2019 valedictorian and was a DECA state and international Career Development Conference qualifier and district competition series champion. She also competed in the Junior Achievement Titan Business Challenge, was named most dedicated player and varsity captain of the volleyball team and was a Kiwanis’ Club Student of the Month. Van Beek works at Summit Accounting Group and plans to attend UW-Madison.

Liesl Yerke, daughter of Julie and Greg Yerke. She was captain of the varsity tennis team and a member of the National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, DECA and Janesville Figure Skating Club. She is a Class of 2019 valedictorian, was a DECA state qualifier and named a Rotary Student of the Month. She also interned at Blain Supply in marketing, taught ice skating for Learn to Skate and was an ice arena skate host for the city. Yerke intends to study marketing at UW-Madison.

Hannah Brunner, daughter of Tom and Illana Brunner. She was president and dairy products judge for FFA and was a member of the National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars, Student Leadership Council, Link Crew, volleyball and basketball teams. She is a Class of 2019 salutatorian and was a Rotary Student of the Month. Brunner works at rue21, tutors, and volunteers at the Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center gift shop, Skelly’s Tractors Up Close and junior boy athletics Skills and Drills. She plans to attend Edgewood College and study nursing.

Cavanaugh Mair, son of Paul and Laurie Mair. He was a member of the National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Link Crew, Computer Club and baseball team. He is a Class of 2019 salutatorian and was a Rotary Student of the Month. Mair intends to study aerospace engineering at Purdue University.

Chelsea Naber, daughter of Bryan and Leslie Naber. She was a member of the Science National Honor Society, varsity basketball and varsity softball teams. She is a Class of 2019 salutatorian and was a Rotary Student of the Month. Naber also works at Shopko and volunteers for Mercyhealth and St. Elizabeth’s Nursing Home. She plans to attend Carroll University and study physical therapy.

Saul Brodkey, son of Frank Brodkey and Karen Hirsch. He was treasurer of the Robotics Club and a member of the Computer Club, Chess Club and DECA. He was named a Rotary Student of the Month and works as an intern at Rock County Historical Society. Brodkey intends to study neurobiology at UW-Madison.

Austin Thompson, son of Lorrie and David Thompson. He was captain of the varsity basketball team and a member of the National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Student Council, DECA, Link Crew, Key Club, Green Squad and varsity track team. He was named a Lions Club Student of the Month and nominated for Badger Boys State and homecoming court. Thompson works at Sponge Spa Car Wash and plans to study accounting at Carroll University.

Sophia Dooman, daughter of Mark and Renee Dooman. She was vice president of the Science National Honor Society, executive board member of the Spanish National Honor Society and captain of the varsity golf team. She was also a member of the National Honor Society, Computer Club, choir and varsity basketball team. She was on the Academic All-State golf team, was a WIAA state qualifier for golf and placed first with the All-Conference golf team. She was named a Kiwanis’ Student of the Month and received an honorable mention in the All-State golf team. She also holds the school record for the lowest round and Two-Day State Total in golf. Dooman works in the pro shop and bug room at Blackhawk Country Club. She plans to study biochemistry and premedicine at University of St. Thomas.

Madeline Timm, daughter of Philip and Mary Timm. She was senator of the Spanish National Honor Society and member of the National Honor Society, Link Crew, track team and the Janesville Police Department Explorer Post 500. She also was the human resource manager of DECA, captain of the tennis team and named Rotary Student of the Month. She worked as a teller at Blackhawk Community Credit Union. Timm intends to attend UW-Whitewater and study criminology and psychology.

Thailey Leak, daughter of Chheout and Patricia Leak. She was captain of the pom poms team and a member of the National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, FFA, Link Crew, Key Club and Student Leadership Council. She was named a Kiwanis Student of the Month and MVP for pom poms. Leak works as a sales associate at 50/50 Factory Outlet and spends her extra time volunteering at the Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center gift shop, Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, St. Elizabeth’s Nursing Home and at Spanish festivals. She plans to study biochemistry and premedicine at Northern Michigan University.

Andrew Meyers, son of Laurie and Joel Meyers. He was a member of the National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society and football team. He was named a Kiwanis’ Student of the Month and was part of the Academic All-State football team. He interned in the IT department at the Blain Supply corporate office and works as a cashier and donation assistant at Goodwill. He intends to study computer science at UW-Madison.

Diana Martinez Garcia, daughter of Lorena Garcia and Alejandro Martinez. She was president of the Spanish National Honor Society and a member of the National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, DECA, Link Crew and varsity cross country team. She also was operations manager in the school store and a JSOL guide. Garcia was named a Lion’s Club Student of the Month, a Wisconsin DECA champion and International DECA qualifier. She is active in the St. Patrick’s youth group, Even Start Family Literacy Program and works at the YMCA of Northern Rock County, Blackhawk Community Credit Union and ServiceMaster Commercial Cleaning. Garcia plans to attend UW-Madison and study psychology.

Brooke Graesslin, daughter of Jim and Linda Graesslin. She was treasurer of the Science National Honor Society, executive board member of the Spanish National Honor Society and captain of the basketball and track and field teams. She also participates in cross country, volunteers for Bags of Hope and tutors. She was named a Rotary Student of the Month, made the Academic All-Conference basketball team and placed second with the Cross Country All-Conference Team. She was also a state qualifier in cross country and track and field. Graesslin intends to study premedicine at Wisconsin Lutheran College.

Ashlyn Burdick, daughter of Beth and Aaron Burdick. She was a member of the Spanish National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society and the basketball team. She was captain of the golf and track and field teams and participated in the 4-H program, Rotary Leadership Camp and the Academic All-State golf team. She was named a Rotary Student of the Month and received an honorable mention for golf at the Big 8 All Conference. Burdick plans to study exercise science at Carroll University.