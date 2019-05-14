JANESVILLE

A doctor, a farmer and a volunteer will become the newest additions to the Parker High School Distinguished Vikings Honor Wall.

Dr. Bridget Reis Lenz, Mark Gunn and Steven Ellis will be honored at a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The honor wall gives students and the community a look at a few of the outstanding legacies of Parker High School alumni, according to a school district news release.

Here’s a look at who is being recognized:

Dr. Bridget Reis Lenz, Class of 1997

Reis Lenz was the class valedictorian. While in school, she participated in the National Honor Society, Student Leadership Council, Badger Girls State, French Club and several other organizations. She also worked as a guide at the Janesville Schools Outdoor Lab.

She served as captain of the women’s soccer team and played volleyball and basketball, as well.

Reis Lenz went on to attend the Medical College of Wisconsin and is now a family practice physician at ProHealth Care Medical Associates in Mukwonago. She staffs free medical clinics, referees soccer games and is a member of the parent-teacher association at her daughter’s school.

Mark Gunn, Class of 1976

During his time at Parker, Gunn was a member of the FFA, served as its president and participated in livestock judging competitions.

After high school, he was selected to attend the Wisconsin Rural Leadership Program through UW-Madison. He is the fifth generation of Gunns to farm in the town of Rock.

Along with his work on the farm, Gunn has served as president of the Rock County Pork Producers, has been a member of the Rock County Fair Board, and has been superintendent of the swine division and chairman of the meat animal sale at the Rock County 4-H Fair.

He previously belonged to the St. William Parish Council and continues to serve as Rock town chairman.

Steven Ellis, Class of 1969

In high school, Ellis was voted most valuable member of the baseball team. He was also involved in football, basketball and the Odin, Parker’s newspaper.

Ellis attended Milton College on a basketball scholarship. He later spent 47 years, much of it during his career with JATCO, working with the Janesville Youth Baseball/Softball Association as a coach, umpire, league president and treasurer.

He continues to provide free clinics for aspiring umpires and manages a scholarship program for children who can’t afford the fees to play sports.

Volunteerism is important to Ellis, and he has served several nonsports organizations, including Janesville’s Leisure Services Committee, the St. Mary Parish Council, GIFTS Men’s Shelter and Cedar Crest.