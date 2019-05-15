Parker High School seniors received these scholarships and awards at a ceremony Wednesday, May 15:

Alissa Anderson, daughter of Brent and Peggy Anderson, St. William Home & School Scholarship.

Delanie Arend, daughter of Kelly and Stacey Arend, Academic Excellence Scholarship, Janesville Blackhawk Golden “K” Kiwanis Club Scholarship and Class of 2019 valedictorian.

Erin Bleicher, daughter of Ian and Sarah Bleicher, UW-Whitewater Janesville Promise Scholarship and the UW-Whitewater Chancellor Scholar’s Award.

John Bowers, son of Michael and Ruth Bowers, Dan Wastak Memorial Scholarship.

Hannah Brazil, daughter of Joseph and Cinthia Brazil, Parker PTSA Scholarship.

Saul Brodkey, son of Frank Brodkey and Karen Hirsch, Robert C. Lovejoy Memorial Scholarship.

Cecelia Brown, daughter of Richard and Nicole Brown, Believe and Achieve Scholarship.

Hannah Brunner, daughter of Thomas and Illana Brunner, Alvah Lloyd & Lulu Lloyd Scholarship and Class of 2019 salutatorian.

Ashlyn Burdick, daughter of Aaron and Beth Burdick, Edna M. Guerra Memorial Scholarship, Rock County 4-H Fair Alumni Richard & Wanda Churchill Memorial Scholarship, four-year letter winner for track, Riverside Men’s Golf Association George Clatworthy Golf Team Scholarship and the La Prairie 4-H George & Ruby Conway Scholarship.

Shea Burke, daughter of Patrick and Julie Burke, DAR Award and the Aubri Moore Memorial Scholarship.

Maleah Castro, daughter of Miguel and Tonya Castro, Carolyn R. Fisher Scholarship.

Michael Condon, son of Joshua Condon and Ashlea Hughes, Westgate Corridor Scholarship.

Meovouci Cooper, son of Latoya Franklin-Cooper, Believe and Achieve Scholarship.

Charles DeGarmo, son of Craig and Jen DeGarmo, Janesville Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship, Mallon Family Scholarship and the Bluebird Hockey Jim “Stump” Haakinson Scholarship.

Bailey Demler, son of Jeffrey Demler and Melinda Hay, Janesville Western Star 55 Masonic Lodge Scholarship.

Elliot Diaz, son of Donna Wieser, Technical Excellence Scholarship, Howard Peterson Scholarship and the Scholarship for Technical and Recognized Training.

Sophia Dooman, daughter of Mark and Renee Dooman, Stanley Weber Memorial Scholarship, four-year letter winner for golf, Riverside Men’s Golf Association George Clatworthy Golf Team Scholarship and the Mercyhealth Janesville Medical Staff Scholarship.

Michael Easton, son of Chad and Laurie Easton, four-year letter winner for swim and the Janesville Noon Lions Club Scholarship.

Mariah Fenner, daughter of Jason and Billi Jo Fenner, UW-Milwaukee “I Am UWM 3” Scholarship.

Lauren Flynn, daughter of Kevin and Cindy Flynn, Rock County 4-H Fair Alumni Scholarship, Mallon Family Scholarship, Jacob Mayfield Memorial Scholarship, DECA Scholarship and the Rock County 4-H Junior Council Scholarship.

Alexander Fugate, son of Allen and Jamie Fugate, American Business Women’s Association Noll Family Scholarship, four-year letter winner for track and the Rex P. Ryan Memorial Scholarship.

Catherine Gage, daughter of Andrew and Elizabeth Gage, WIAA Scholar Athlete Award, William Reis Scholarship, Adams PTA Scholarship, four-year letter winner for cross country and track, Janesville Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship, Franklin PTSA Scholarship, Mark “Hammy” Hamilton Track Scholarship, Class of 2019 valedictorian and the Parker Viking Athletic Booster Club Scholarship.

Jessalynne Garvin, daughter of Dennis Garvin and Kelly Sullivan, James E. Piehl InFaith Community Foundation Scholarship, First Lutheran Youth Foundation Scholarship and the Madison Elementary PTA Scholarship.

Ashley Gerarden, daughter of Scott and Rosemary Gerarden, Parker Viking Athletic Booster Club Scholarship.

Julianna Getka, daughter of Robert and Susan Getka, Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation Scholarship, Janesville Education Association Scholarship and Class of 2019 valedictorian.

Jay Gorman, son of Randall and Nancy Gorman, four-year letter winner for golf.

Brooke Graesslin, daughter of James and Linda Graesslin, Karl A. and Bernice E. Samek Scholarship, Knipp-Poulter Fund Scholarship, four-year letter winner for basketball and cross country and the 2019 American Legion Athletic Award.

Tyler Gurney, son of Barry Gurney and Angela Burns, Richard Klipstine THOR Scholarship and the UW-Platteville Parker High School Community Scholarship.

Julia Hartwig, daughter of Brian and Jennah Hartwig, four-year letter winner for basketball and the UW-Green Bay Athletic Grant Award.

Violet Holbrook, daughter of Ryan and Heather Holbrook, Janesville Blackhawk Golden “K” Kiwanis Club Hugh Horswill Scholarship and the Parker National Honor Society Red Cross Scholarship.

Jenna Horn, daughter of Jack and Sue Horn, Katherine M. Belling Memorial Art Scholarship, Wisconsin State United States Bowling Club Scholarship and the Joel & Barb Moore Family Scholarship.

Iris Johnson, daughter of Frenshon Johnson and Wendy Rousseau, Janesville Multicultural Teacher Opportunities Scholarship and the Believe and Achieve Scholarship.

Cory Jordan, son of Jon and Karen Jordan, Janesville Education Association Scholarship and a four-year letter winner for wrestling.

Hayden Kedrowski, daughter of Jeff and Bobbie Kedrowski, Blackhawk Community Credit Union Achievement of Excellence Award.

Mckenna Kellogg, daughter of Casey and Renee Kellogg, UW-River Falls Outstanding Academic Achievement Award, Rock County 4-H Fair Alumni Scholarship, Joel & Barb Moore Family Scholarship and the La Prairie 4-H George & Ruby Conway Scholarship.

Thailey Leak, daughter of Chheout and Patricia Leak, Stanley Weber Memorial Scholarship, four-year letter winner for poms and the Parker Science National Honor Society Scholarship.

Seiarra Limones, daughter of Lisa Lichtenberg, Dan Wastak Memorial Scholarship.

Brody Lippens, son of Timothy and Samantha Lippens, four-year letter winner for track and the Mark “Hammy” Hamilton Track Scholarship.

Yuliana Lopez, daughter of Ciro and Alma Lopez, Janesville Multicultural Teacher Opportunities Scholarship, Believe and Achieve Scholarship and the National Art Honor Society Scholarship.

Cavanaugh Mair, son of Paul and Laurie Mair, Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation Scholarship and Class of 2019 salutatorian.

Jeni Malphy, daughter of Duane Malphy and Michele Ponder, RIMO Scholarship, Norman W. and Janice Graper Scholarship, Janesville Noon Lions Club Scholarship and the Parker Viking Athletic Booster Club Scholarship.

Diana Martinez Garcia, daughter of Alejandro Martinez and Lorena Garcia, Joseph N. Melan College Scholarship.

Darby McGlynn, daughter of Gregory and Nicole McGlynn, UW-Platteville Academic Merit Scholarship.

Morgan Melahn, daughter of Kevin Melahn and Jessica Carlson, Technical Excellence Scholarship, four-year letter winner for poms and the Scholarship for Technical and Recognized Training.

Riley Meyer, son of Bryce and Jennifer Meyer, Academic Excellence Scholarship, Region 2B UAW Richard T. Gosser Scholarship, Science National Honor Society Scholarship, Class of 2019 valedictorian and the Van Buren PTA Scholarship.

Peyton Meyer, son of Paul and Tammy Meyer, Janesville Education Association Scholarship, four-year letter winner for cross county and the 2019 American Legion Athletic Award.

Andrew Meyers, son of Joel and Laurie Meyers, Joseph N. Melan College Scholarship, Rock River Chapter 236 Vietnam Veterans Scholarship, Lincoln PTA Scholarship and the Janesville Youth Football Scholarship.

Carlos Miguel-Longoria, son of Armando Miguel and Aurelia Longoria, John S. Scott Scholarship and the Science National Honor Society Scholarship.

Daysia Mitchell, daughter of Daniel Mitchell and Ianisha Harris, Scholarship for Technical and Recognized Training.

Samantha Muenchow, daughter of Jason and Amy Muenchow, Elks Club Scholarship in Memory of Leon Glowacki.

Chelsea Naber, daughter of Bryan and Leslie Naber, Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation Scholarship, Janesville Woman’s Club Scholarship, Youth Baseball of Janesville Scholarship, Mercyhealth Association of Volunteers Scholarship, four-year letter winner for softball, Class of 2019 salutatorian, Janesville Professional Police Association Scholarship and the Parker Viking Athletic Booster Club Scholarship.

Nolan Nyborg, son of Jeffrey and Nicole Nyborg, DECA Scholarship.

Cameron Odegaard, son of David and Lucie Odegaard, four-year letter winner for swim.

Daniel O’Leary, son of Kevin and Becky O’Leary, Janesville Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship.

MaKayla O’Leary, daughter of Jeff and Bobbie O’Leary, St. William Home & School Scholarship, Janesville Blackhawk Golden “K” Kiwanis Club Hugh Horswill Scholarship, Carroll University Voorhees Scholarship and the Carroll University Hilger Tradition Award.

Mackenzie Olson, daughter of Jeffrey Olson and Carla Schoville, Scholarship for Technical and Recognized Training.

Von Olson, son of Troy and Kim Olson, four-year letter winner for track and the Ripon College Honor Scholarship.

Erin Osborne, daughter of Troy and Julie Osborne, Academic Excellence Scholarship, Blackhawk Community Credit Union L. Patrick Presidential Recognition of Excellence Award and Class of 2019 valedictorian.

Brandon Paul, son of Steven and Jacquelin Paul, Scholarship for Technical and Recognized Training.

Katelyn Posey, daughter of Stacie Schmidt, Gordon P. and Maureen K. Drake Scholarship and Elks Ladies Scholarship.

Adrian Pritchard, son of Adrean Pritchard, William Penn University-Men’s Track Scholarship and the Believe and Achieve Scholarship.

Sarianna Quarne, daughter of Andrew and Linda Quarne, Suffolk University Dean’s Scholarship.

Elijah Rickman, son of Brian and Cynthia Rickman, four-year letter winner for wrestling and the Kienow-Hilt Post 1621 Veterans of Foreign Wars Citizen Award.

Luke Roca, son of Gustavo Roca and Jeanne Gullikson, Westgate Corridor Scholarship.

Naudicka Russell, daughter of Algernon and Sharita Russell, Believe and Achieve Scholarship.

Hannah Schaitel, daughter of Ryan and Heather Schaitel, Sylvia B. Feingold Scholarship.

Emma Schroeder, daughter of Gary and Donna Schroeder, Rock County Agricultural Scholarship, Rock County 4-H Fair Alumni Gordy & Barb Andrew Scholarship, American Association of University Women Scholarship, Rock County Dairy Promotion Council Scholarship, Elks Ladies Scholarship and the Wilson Rawls Scholarship.

Addison Schuh, daughter of Matthew and Konya Schuh, Anita Fanta Scholarship, Oklahoma City University Presidential Scholarship, Oklahoma City University Wanda L. Bass School of Music Talent Scholarship and Class of 2019 valedictorian.

Mira Sellman, daughter of Daniel and Susan Sellman, Charlie Roberts Social Studies Award, Janesville Morning Rotary Club Service Above Self Scholarship and the Parker Viking Athletic Booster Club Scholarship.

Anna Stirmel, daughter of Tim and Beth Stirmel, Technical Excellence Scholarship, James F. Adams Construction Scholarship, Dan Wastak Memorial Scholarship, Ron Brown Memorial Scholarship and the Scholarship for Technical and Recognized Training.

Haley Stluka, daughter of Daniel and Sheena Stluka, Aubri Moore Memorial Scholarship.

Jesus Suarez, son of Policarpio and Patricia Suarez, St. Norbert College Van Dyke Award.

Austin Thompson, son of David and Lorrie Thompson, WIAA Scholar Athlete Award, Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation Scholarship, Wilson Rawls Scholarship, Franklin PTSA Schoalrship and the Parker Viking Athletic Booster Club Scholarship.

Elijah Thurner, son of Steven and Christine Thurner, Riverside Men’s Golf Association Gene Thorp, Fred Parkinson, Don Kazda RMGA Membership Scholarship and the UW-Platteville Academic Merit Scholarship.

Madeline Timm, daughter of Phillip and Mary Jo Timm, UW-Whitewater Janesville Promise Scholarship, Richard F. Schwarer Scholarship and a four-year letter winner for tennis.

Vanessa Torres, daughter of Raul and Melissa Torres, Janesville Area Retired Educators Association Scholarship.

Joelie Van Beek, daughter of Rodney and Cindy Van Beek, Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation Scholarship, Washington PTA Scholarship, Science National Honor Society Scholarship, Class of 2019 valedictorian and the Mercyhealth Janesville Medical Staff Scholarship.

Casey Vanderlinden, son of Kevin and Connie Vanderlinden, Gordon P. and Maureen K. Drake Scholarship and a four-year letter winner for track.

Sarah Varga, daughter of Carl and Kim Varga, Janesville Youth Hockey Scott Barritt Memorial Scholarship and a four-year letter winner for track.

Jarrett Wahlers, son of Casey and Tina Breeze Wahlers, Scholarship for Technical and Recognized Training.

Nathan Warda, son of Dave and Laura Warda, John and Jo Draeger Scholarship, four-year letter winner for swim, Lincoln PTA Scholarship, Parker PTSA Scholarship and the Laura Watson Volunteer Service Memorial Scholarship.

Kayla Willett, daughter of Paul and Christy Willett, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Medical Scholarship.

Barbara Wilson, daughter of Darin and Judy Wilson, Janesville Education Association Scholarship, Janesville Art League Scholarship and the Suzanne Van Galder Art Scholarship.

Liesl Yerke, daughter of Gregory and Julie Yerke, Geraldine Hedberg Scholarship, Class of 2019 valedictorian and the Janesville Figure Skating Club Senior Scholarship.