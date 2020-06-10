MILTON
More than 130 students might have to change elementary schools under a new school boundaries plan the Milton School Board approved May 26, parents were told at a listening session Tuesday.
Marcia Schwengels, principal of Milton West Elementary School, responded to an audience question by saying 132 students attended Milton schools this year that were outside the new boundaries.
One of the estimated 75 audience members in the high school auditorium asked how many students have child care providers located outside the new boundaries.
“I don’t know every child’s day care provider,” Schwengels replied.
“That’s the problem,” another audience member said.
Tuesday’s three-hour listening session was the second time in as many days that parents have voiced their opposition to the new boundaries, which dictate that students attend the elementary school in their attendance area. In the past, families could request that their children attend a school outside their area.
Parent Scott Weberpal said the relationships of all children will be affected by the new boundaries.
“Certainly there is a better time than during a pandemic,” he said.
He said it might sound like parents don’t want the inconvenience of a new school, but it’s much more than that.
Superintendent Rich Dahman said the plan, going forward, will factor in comments made at the listening session, Monday’s school board meeting, emails and phone calls from residents.
He said the plan must also address existing problems.
When parents were allowed to choose which elementary school their students would attend, they also could “buy a seat” on a bus if one was available. By having students attend elementary schools within their boundaries, Dahman said two to four bus routes could be eliminated at a cost of $45,000 per route.
Sarah Stuckey, principal of Consolidated and Harmony elementary schools, outlined safety and equity issues and transportation inefficiencies the school district aimed to address by enforcing the new boundaries. They include:
- More bus transfers put students’ safety at risk.
- School choices were provided to some families but not others.
- Bus-riding students did not always arrive on time and lost instructional time.
- Staff was diverted from school duties to supervise bus transfers.
- Students riding buses had long wait times and long bus rides.
- The district faced additional bus transportation expenses.
Schwengels said many factors brought the district to this juncture.
“We have, as a district, wanted to be very accommodating,” she said. “We have allowed bus requests to any eligible bus rider.”
To improve the system, she said, “We have looked at lots of different solutions.”
Among them was increasing the number of common stops.
Jen Cramer, principal of Milton East Elementary School, said the new boundaries will enable students to take one bus home without transferring.
Paul Markgraff, one of 78 people attending the session by video conference, said it doesn’t help parents if buses drop children off at home when no one is home. He asked how transportation to day care providers will be addressed.
Dahman replied, “That’s something we are continuing to look at.”