EDGERTON
An Edgerton High School student's parents are suing the school district, claiming it failed to prevent their son from injuring himself during a psychology class in which he was blindfolded.
The lawsuit—filed in Rock County Court in October—says Vincent Foreman-Ante, 17, suffered severe injuries to his face and mouth during his psychology class in April.
Foreman-Ante and his parents, Chris Foreman and Antonio Ante, are listed as plaintiffs in the suit. They are asking for "costs and disbursements" in an amount determined by the court.
The lawsuit claims Foreman-Ante was "permanently injured" when he collided with an unpadded surface while participating in a blindfold sensation perception exercise in the high school gymnasium.
A teacher was overseeing the activity, and the lawsuit claims the district, via its employee, was negligent in properly supervising the exercise and failed to take precautions to prevent the injury.
The lawsuit does not name the teacher.
Foreman-Ante experienced serious and permanent injuries, medical expenses, loss of income, pain and suffering, and reduced capacity to enjoy life as result of the accident, according to the lawsuit.
He likely will continue to incur medical bills and face other challenges in the future, according to the suit.
Foreman-Ante's parents say they also have experienced challenges, including a loss of their son's companionship and a "loss of the pleasure of sharing in the enjoyments of life," according to the suit.
