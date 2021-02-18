JANESVILLE

The Janesville School District invites parents whose children turn 5 between Sept. 1 and Nov. 1 to apply for early admission to kindergarten.

State law requires that all children entering kindergarten turn 5 years old by Sept. 1, but it allows school districts to give parents of some students the option to apply early, according to a district news release.

Applications are required in writing by April 30.

A district team consisting of a school psychologist, a speech and language teacher and a kindergarten teacher will screen early applicants in May and June to assess their potential for success, according to the release.

Academic skills are not part of the screening. However, children with superior intellectual abilities and above-average social-emotional, physical and language development will be recommended for early entrance, according to the release.

Parents or guardians can request written instructions about the application process by calling P4J coordinator Angela Lynch at 608-751-8178 or learning and innovation secretary Peggy Karleski at 608-743-5038.

Applications should be sent to Lynch at the Educational Services Center, 527 S. Franklin St., Janesville, WI 53548.

The school board will consider recommendations for early entrance at its second meeting in June, and parents or guardians will be notified afterward.