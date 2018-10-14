JANESVILLE
I had to change Colton’s tires.
The tires—actually plastic pot lids—were flat, he said.
Colton sent me to Blaine to buy tires. I gave Blaine two plastic nickels and received two imaginary tires in return. The car had engine trouble, too, so I asked Colton to lift the hood, which was represented by a child’s construction helmet. Colton placed a play drill under the helmet, and the car was fixed.
Meanwhile, Dillon or possibly Mycah was giving me endless imaginary cups of root beer, and some child was telling me that carrots are best with ranch dressing.
Aubreigh and a friend presented me with two dolls that needed medicine. I was given sunglasses and a hat to wear. Ryder—I think it was Ryder—kept passing me little plastic plates of food.
This is the world of 4-year-old kindergarten, known as P4J in the Janesville School District.
It’s one of the few areas in which the district is seeing enrollment growth.
At a time when K-12 enrollment is decreasing, P4J numbers continue to rise, primarily because of demographic changes. This fall, 700 students will attend P4J classes. That’s up from 623 last year and 602 the year before.
P4J students attend half-day classes. For some, it’s part of their normal day-care routine. They attend the program at their day-care site and then stay for the rest of the day. For others, it’s the first time they’ve been in an educational or day care type of setting.
The program is funded by the state, and classrooms are led by teachers certified by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Teachers at both public and private sites are required to use state-approved curriculum.
In other words, it’s not all just fun and games. It’s learning through play.
“We want to get kids ready for kindergarten,” said Angela Lynch, P4J coordinator. “We’re teaching social-emotional skills, early literacy and early math.”
At Washington Elementary School, P4J students in Sarah Oswald’s room started their day by eating breakfast at their desks.
Then it was play time.
The kitchen/store play area was filled with kids doing everything from pretending to fix food to banging stuff with plastic hammers. Elsewhere, kids played with dolls, put together a marble maze or just generally ran around, sharing random bits of information with whomever listened.
When Oswald put on the “clean-up-time music,” most kids rushed to put stuff away. Others needed more encouragement, and some weeping broke out over the marble maze.
After dancing around to get out the last of the wiggles, it was on to the challenges of “What month is this?” and “What is the weather like?”
Next, story time, songs about the letter N and activities such as painting, matching colors, making patterns with bears and building with magnetic blocks.
Infused into every activity was what educators call social-emotional learning. How do we ask somebody for something she has? What if that person says "no"?
Kids are learning the rudiments of self-control, including how to be patient and how to express disappointment or anger with words.
They are learning they will not always get what they want.
When Oswald handed out colored bean bags, the kids said, “You get what you get, and you don’t have a fit” over and over again until all the bean bags were distributed.
Early literacy activities in P4J include identifying upper- and lower-case letters, basic writing skills and identifying letter sounds.
Early math skills include counting and number and shape recognition.
“We don’t expect mastery of those skills,” Lynch said. “What we want to see is growth. We want to see progress.”
It does make a difference, Lynch said.
“Kindergarten teachers say they can tell immediately which kids have been in P4J,” she said.
Parent involvement is a crucial part of the program, Lynch said. Engaging parents increases children’s success in school.
“The more parents are involved, the more students will attend,” Lynch said. “Also, we want parents to be reading with their kids. That helps kids bond with their parents.”
Each P4J site hosts parent events, and the program also hosts activities for P4J families citywide.
The largest event takes place at Rotary Botanical Gardens. About 900 people wander the gardens, explore a special “literacy garden,” have something to eat and participate in family reading activities.
Another event, a kids’ art show, takes place at the Janesville Performing Arts Center.
“A lot of it is about families spending time together,” Lynch said.
Part of the P4J enrollment increase has to do with demographics. Birth rates started going up in the Janesville area in 2011 and 2012.
But the program also is getting a boost from parents who are sharing information about it on social media.
“Parents are asking each other about services,” Lynch said. “Social media is the way they communicate.”
The program has a website and a Facebook page.
In addition, the school district has put up billboards to target different neighborhoods and families who might not be connected online.
For kids, the connections start on the rug in front of their teachers or at tables with their classmates. Counting out money for imaginary tires, asking to borrow the plastic hammer and sharing plates of plastic food with a newcomer—that's learning, too.
