MILTON
The Milton School District has offered one-on-one counseling for students for the last two difficult years. Currently about 20 middle and high school students and 40 elementary school students are getting attention though the program, a partnership with MercyHealth and Stateline Mental Health.
The mental health of young people has worsened since the pandemic closed schools for more than a year. According to a report released last week by U.S. General Surgeon Dr. Vivek Murthy, the COVID-19 pandemic has left twice as many adolescents suffering from anxiety and depression.
Suicide attempts by adolescent girls were higher by 51% in early 2021.
To combat this, the Milton School District has expanded its counseling and therapy offerings to students.
“We had this framework in place prior to COVID,” said Susan Probst, director of student services. “We have school counselors at every level. We had an additional school counselor last year because otherwise our counselors were traveling between buildings.”
She said it’s valuable to have outside agencies send professionals into the schools. By meeting with therapists on school grounds, students mill less classroom instruction.
“I can say globally that we are dealing with different behaviors because kids missed out on structure” when all classes were held virtually, Milton School District counselor Renee Murphy said. “Our biggest hurdle right now is that children are coming into our buildings and they don’t know how to be part of a classroom setting; to have peer relationships.”
Milton East Elementary School Principal Jennifer Cramer said she, too, is seeing more students needing help getting back on track after instruction has been repeatedly interrupted over the past two years.
Murphy said she meets students individually and in small groups to discuss coping mechanisms for stress and worry.
“I pull in small groups of kids to talk about skills they can use to help deal with conflict. It’s really conflict resolution,” she said.
While Murphy does this, she said community counselors provide therapy for students.
Brielle Powers, a therapist at Stateline Mental Health Services, works with students from 4-year kindergarten through 12th grade at Milton East, Consolidated, Northside Intermediate as well as the Milton’s middle and high schools.
“For the elementary and intermediate level, I utilize play-based services,” Powers said. “This often includes utilizing a dollhouse, sand tray, puppets, board games and art within therapy sessions.”
She added, “Kids speak and learn through their play which is why play based therapy services are so important. Within middle and high school I am able to utilize cognitive therapies or traditional talk therapy.”
Powers sees elementary students who display anxiety, behavioral concerns, difficult peer relationships, lowered self esteem or family dynamics that may include divorce or grief.
She encourages parents to listen to their children and validate their feelings and experiences if they are worried about their mental health. She said parents should not assume negative behaviors are just acting out but rather a way they may be getting their feelings out. Parents can also connect with the student services team at their child’s school to help provide support for the child.
“I would like to normalize parents seeking assistance and advocate for their children’s needs as earlier interventions are proven to be beneficial to a child’s mental health and overall well being,” Powers said.
Jen Chellevold, a licensed professional counselor at the MercyHealth Behavioral Health Clinic in Janesville, has provided therapy at the Milton School District since 2019 for grades 4th through 12th. She said she has also seen an increase in children suffering from social anxiety due to the pandemic.
“By nature, humans are social beings, and when we isolate it can cause feelings of anxiety and depression,” Chellevold said. “Then when we are able to go back to socializing, it can cause anxiety (because some interactions) are not comfortable anymore.”
Chellevold said she uses a variety of techniques she customizes for each client to best fit their needs. she said her specialty is providing trauma therapy.
“The most rewarding part of my job is the emotional growth I can see happen with each of my clients,” Chellevold said. “The journey it takes to help them get to a better place is sometimes challenging, but nothing great comes from doing things the easy way.”
Those interested in getting for their Milton elementary school or Northside Intermediate School student with MercyHealth or Stateline can contact Sherry Rautenberg at rautenbergs@ milton.k12.wi.us or 608-868-9280, ext. 4005. For Milton Middle and High School student, contact Verlene Orr at orrv @milton.k12.wi.us or 608-868-9300, ext. 1010.