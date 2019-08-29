MILTON

Abigail and David Houfe have a number of connections to the Milton School District.

Abigail is a new science teacher at the school this year, and their kids will be Milton students. The family took the opportunity Wednesday to see the most up-to-date design plans for the high school renovations during an open house at the school.

“We live in the district, we’ve been a ‘yes’ supporter and we wanted to make sure we knew exactly what was going on,” Abigail Houfe said.

David Houfe pointed to the science and technical education expansions, and Abigail’s attention was drawn to the music education upgrades.

Other residents were impressed, too.

Carol Tyriver doesn’t have children in the district, but as a resident and avid swimmer, she wanted to learn more about the school’s new pool area.

She said Wednesday’s event answered all of her questions and more. She is more excited than ever to swim in the new pool.

“It’s been needed for a long time, so it’s very exciting to see the plans, and I’m excited for it (construction) to start,” Tyriver said.

Milton High Principal Jeremy Bilhorn said the district wanted to give people an idea of how the project will benefit them.

“As we’re beginning to dial in on what those renovations are going to be, it was a great opportunity to bring the drawings out to the public … and to really share what we’re going to be able to do in this building after the project is done,” he said.

Bilhorn said athletic, musical, technical education and other programming will benefit from the updates. While the designs aren’t final, he said the district seems energized by the project.

“The community made the commitment to say, ‘We want to improve the facilities here.’ ... We wanted to show them tonight what that visualization will look like,” he said.

For people like Jenna Newcomb, who has multiple children in the district, Wednesday was the perfect opportunity to see where her tax money was going.

“I had my reservations at first,” she said, “but I do really like it and think it’s money well spent.”

Newcomb said being able to see the project in person made a big difference.

“When you don’t see the layout and the impact that it’s going to have on the school, the students and the faculty, it’s easy to just look at the numbers. This was important to me to come down and see this so I could see the real impact and the excitement generated in the room around it.”