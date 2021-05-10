TOWN OF BELOIT
Open enrollment into the Beloit Turner School District is up from last year as a brand new intermediate school building is set to open.
The district received 282 open enrollment applications from six nonresident school districts for the 2021-22 school year.
There were 255 applications from Beloit, two from Clinton, one from Edgerton, 14 from Janesville, two from Milton and eight from Parkview, according to information provided by Director of Business Services Brad Boll.
That figure is an increase of about 30 from last year, Boll said. There were about 250 open enrollment applications into the district for the 2021-22 school year.
By comparison, the Turner district had 20 families apply to open enroll out of the district. There were 11 applications for Janesville, 3 for Beloit, 2 for Parkview, 2 for Burlington, 1 for Clinton and 1 for Milton.
The Board of Education is expected to approve the applications Monday night.
Boll said the district will create waiting lists in all grades in the event that more spaces open up prior to the third Friday in September.
In January, the Turner district approved spaces in only three grades. There were 10 approved for fourth grade, along with 22 in kindergarten and 35 for 4-year-old kindergarten.
The open enrollment process is ongoing, but the regular application period ended April 30. The alternative open enrollment application period for the 2020-21 school year begins July 1.
Boll said an initial estimate of revenue generated by this coming year’s open enrollment will be shared with the school board in June when a preliminary budget summary is presented.
Final estimates on the fiscal impact of open enrollment will become clear toward the end of September, Boll said.
Additionally, any students approved to attend grades two through five will be enrolled at the brand new Garden Prairie Intermediate School.