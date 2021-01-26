MILTON
Families who live outside Milton School District boundaries and hope to enroll their children in district schools won’t have to worry about limited space for the 2021-22 school year.
School districts are required each January to pick one of two approaches to open enrollment.
The school board can set limits on the number of students open enrolling into the district at each building, grade level and/or program, or the board can allow anyone to apply for open enrollment.
The Milton School District has not limited open enrollment in recent years, and Superintendent Rich Dahman said a decision to restrict open enrollment “does tie our hands a little bit.”
The board unanimously approved the decision to keep enrollment open.
Not all open enrollment requests are accepted. Reasons for rejecting a request can include recent disciplinary issues or expulsions, special accommodations necessary for the student and frequent school absences. Classroom size also plays a role in the decision.
Dahman said the board’s decision will be helped by additional school space thanks to referendum projects to accommodate more students during the pandemic.
District officials assume all students will be taught in person for the 2021-22 school year, Dahman said.
Board member Shelly Crull-Hanke asked the board to ensure that students living within district boundaries are given priority.
Dahman said that is already the case. He said open enrollment requests should not be presumed because of space.
“Anyone who is applying for an open enrollment, we wouldn’t place students at a specific school before we placed resident students there,” he said. “We may grant open enrollment status, but it may not be at the school that the open enrollment request is for if we have more space at another school.”
Vaccination
Milton School District staff will receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available to staff at a walk-in vaccine clinic at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Staff members who receive W-2 forms, as well as substitute teachers, crossing guards, bus drivers and other contract workers, can receive the vaccine Wednesday. Employees may show their driver’s licenses, school IDs or district pay stubs at the clinic for verification.
The second dose of the vaccine is expected to be available in February.
The vaccine is not required for staff. About 70% to 80% of staff members have expressed interest in receiving the vaccine, said Chris Tukiendorf, director of human resources.