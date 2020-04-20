JANESVILLE
Officials at the state Department of Public Instruction probably figured people had things other than open enrollment on their minds during a pandemic.
The DPI announced Friday it was extending the student open enrollment deadline from April 30 to May 29.
Open enrollment allows parents to enroll their children in a school outside the district in which they live. An extended deadline is good news for Janesville’s district-run charter schools, which often benefit from open enrollment
Each spring, the state gives families a certain period of time to enroll in a different school district. When a student changes districts, the new district gets about $8,000 more in state aid.
Rock University High School, a Janesville School District charter school, has attracted students from other districts because of programming that lets students earn an associate degree and a high school diploma in four years.
Principal Kolleen Onsrud said the school usually puts a lot of effort into open enrollment, but this year the staff did things differently.
“We started our recruitment effort much earlier,” Onsrud said.
Staff members visited all Janesville middle schools in fall, and a number of eighth-graders have already been accepted. Those students don’t have to open enroll, but they are important for overall enrollment numbers.
Staff continues to recruit via traditional advertising and social media, but some of the pressure is off, Onsrud said.
“We’re very happy with the numbers we have,” she said.
The school, which is housed at Blackhawk Technical College, is moving to a new wing in its building in August.
Parents interested in applying for open enrollment can do so on the DPI’s website at dpi.wi.gov.