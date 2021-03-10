WHITEWATER
One of five finalists to be UW-Whitewater’s next provost has withdrawn her name from contention, according to a university announcement Wednesday.
The announcement did not give a reason why La Vonne Cornell-Swanson, who graduated from UW-W in 1980 with a degree in social work, withdrew her name. She is the associate provost for faculty and student affairs at St. Cloud State University.
This month, four other finalists vying to take over for Interim Provost Greg Cook have or will have their campus visits. Cornell-Swanson had been scheduled for a visit March 21-23.
The remaining candidates are:
- Jeanine Gangeness, associate vice president for academic affairs at Winona State University-Rochester (March 7-9).
- David Travis, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs and student success at UW-River Falls (March 10-12).
- Daniel Moon, associate provost for academic and student affairs at the University of North Florida (March 14-16).
- John Chenoweth, UW-W dean of the College of Business and Economics (March 17-19).
Final recommendations to Chancellor Dwight Watson are expected in mid- to late March.