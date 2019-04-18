MILTON

A Milton School District official apologized Wednesday for possible miscommunication about high school pool renovations and said officials will try to communicate more clearly in the future.

Jerry Schuetz, district director of administrative operations, said a misunderstanding among some residents that renovation projects would receive three bids likely stemmed from a discussion between the school board and Stephen Schantz, buildings and grounds supervisor, at a Jan. 16 meeting.

School board policy gives district staffers some flexibility when they bid out projects, Schantz told The Gazette on Wednesday.

He said the district aims to go to bid as often as possible to get the best deal available for taxpayers.

But with any bid process, there is no way of ensuring how many bids will come in, Schantz said. Some projects might get 12 bids, some five, and others might get one bid depending on the available contractors in the area and interest in the project, he said.

The bidding process for high school pool renovations has followed school board policy, Schantz said.

The school district closed the high school pool March 1 because its HVAC system failed. The renovations will help keep the facility functioning until a new pool is built with borrowing from the district’s successful $59.9 million referendum.

The pool renovations are actually a collection of projects, Schantz said. The first project completed was asbestos abatement, for which the district received three bids.

Ramaker and Associates, the architects for the project, have given general contractor JP Cullen the construction documents so the company can bid out the remaining projects, Schantz said.

Schantz expects those bids to come in by early May. After that, a formal construction schedule will be developed, which should allow the pool to open in time for the girls swim team to begin practice in August.

No bids were involved when the district bought the new HVAC system for the pool because the school board directed Schantz in January to order the equipment as soon as possible, he said.

It will take 23 weeks from the day the district ordered the air-handling system for the equipment to leave the factory, Schantz said.

The school board approved repairs to the existing pool in January, and those will be paid for with referendum funds.

After the new pool is built, the existing pool area will be renovated for a different use.

Many of the pool renovations currently underway were necessary regardless of the state of the HVAC system, officials have said.