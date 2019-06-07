MILTON

Jacob Robinson wrote on a note card in 1993 that if it was up to him, he would put a Super Nintendo and all its games into a time capsule.

He first wrote that he would put his sister into the time capsule, but that answer was scratched out.

Fortunately, Robinson's sister did not crawl out of the time capsule when Northside Intermediate School Principal Jon Lyon opened a 25-year-old container Friday morning during the school's 25th anniversary celebration.

Northside opened Aug. 28, 1993, to alleviate an overcrowded middle school. The school was built after a $5 million referendum passed by 70 votes in 1991, following an unsuccessful referendum to renovate the high school and build a new elementary school, according to Gazette archives.

Lyons told a gymnasium full of fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders Friday that in 1993 Bill Clinton was president, Jurassic Park opened in theaters, Bill Nye the Science Guy's TV show premiered and Lyons was in fourth grade.

Bill Nye got the most cheers from the crowd.

Inside the time capsule were a paper chain created by students, a ballot for students to vote on school colors and mascot, the first student handbook, editions of The Gazette and the Milton Courier and note cards from the first crop of students saying what they would put in the time capsule.

The capsule had been hiding for 25 years behind the brick in the entryway of the school that has 1993 written on it, right below the Milton Northside Intermediate sign.

Steve Bloom, who was principal when Northside opened, said he was "very blessed" to have been brought on by the district to open the intermediate school.

About two dozen former students and staff members who were at the school when it opened spoke to current students about their favorite parts of the new school.

Carpeting, air conditioning and the computer lab were the most popular commodities mentioned Friday. Robinson remembered kids peeling salamanders from underneath sod on their ways to and from school.

When 2019 students are asked what they remember most from Northside in 25 years, they might remember a Cheeto instead of the capsule.

Physical education teacher Seth Ide said he and teacher Nicole Bierderwolf found a Cheeto in the gym at the beginning of the year. They told students if the Cheeto was still there at the end of the year, he would eat it.

Friday was the last day of school and Ide was loyal to his promise, causing hoops, hollers, laughter and some grimaces among the crowd of youngsters.

The Cheeto consumption might back up Lyon's notion that Northside is a "special place."

"It is a place where all students from (all elementary schools) come together for the first time," Lyon said.