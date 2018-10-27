JANESVILLE
Here’s the first thing you need to know about the annual Janesville School Board Boundary Line Committee meeting: No boundaries were changed.
That will be a relief to parents, and it appeared to be a relief to the committee members, too, especially those who went through the last round of changes.
Instead, the committee learned of a plan to move a program from one crowded school to a school with more space and reviewed the annual enrollment numbers.
Assistant Superintendent Scott Garner told the committee the gifted-and-talented program now housed at Madison Elementary School will be moved to Washington Elementary, about 3 miles away. The move will not affect children currently in the program but will begin with next year’s third-grade class, Garner said.
Madison Elementary School is the largest of the district’s 12 elementary schools with 414 students. Garner said the school is not over capacity, but Washington Elementary has open classrooms. Its enrollment is 312 students.
Three years ago, the committee decided to even out the middle school populations and streamline the process for determining which high school students eventually would attend.
In the 2014-15 school year, Marshall Middle School had 929 students, while Franklin had 524 students and Edison had 672 students.
The changes went into effect in the 2015-16 school year. For the 2018-19 school year, Marshall, which has the largest capacity, has 881 students. Franklin has 650 students and Edison has 585.
School district data also showed:
- Neighborhood schools aren’t really neighborhood schools anymore. Each of the 12 elementary schools has a significant number of students who live within the attendance area of a different elementary school. For the 2018-19 school year, seven of the 12 elementary schools have more than 125 students who live outside their school’s attendance area. The school with the lowest number of transfers is Roosevelt with 71. The highest is Washington Elementary with 148.
- Enrollment at Parker High School has steadily declined, while enrollment at Craig High School has remained relatively stable.
Between the 2009-10 school year and the 2018-19 school year, enrollment at Parker High School went from 1,511 to 1,258, a drop of 253 students. In the same time period, Craig’s enrollment went from 1,633 to 1,626, a drop of seven students.
- Enrollment at Arise, the school district’s online school, has increased steadily in the past nine years, going from 23 to 109.
