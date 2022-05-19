The Janesville School District is losing a combined 539 years of teaching experience in its schools as 19 teachers plan to retire by early June.
Parker High School will take the biggest hit from the departures. Five of its teachers—biology teacher Julie Carey, health teacher Mark Little, learning disability teacher Laura Muetz, science teacher David Groth and social studies teacher John Mauermann—retiring with a cumulative 111.5 years of experience.
ARISE Virtual Academy won’t be far behind with four teachers—Spanish teacher Sharon Coogan, first grade teacher Kathryn Egger, seventh grade teacher Constance Mueller and principal David Parr—retiring, none of whom had fewer than 18 years of experience in the district.
The number of teachers who have announced their retirements is slightly lower than those who retired during the 2020-21 academic year. That year, 21 employees ended their teaching careers in Janesville. But this time around, the number of cumulative years of experience in the district is slightly higher after 527 years of experience were lost in 2020-21.
The last two years were both higher than the two previous years combined—by the end of the 2018-19 school year, nine teachers with a shared 195 years of experience retired, and in 2019-20, it was 12 teachers accounting for just under 292 years of shared experience.
In the last five years, though, no number of retirements or years lost comes close to the 2017-18 school year, when the district said goodbye to 28 staff members with 617 years of shared experience.
All other Janesville schools that have a staff member retiring only have two at the most. Kennedy and Roosevelt elementary schools both have two teachers retiring, as does Craig High School. Franklin and Marshall middle schools and Wilson Elementary School each have one teacher retiring, and one districtwide occupational therapist will leave in early June.
Teacher resignations have been frequent this year, as well, with 51 teachers resigning prior to the start of the year, during or signaling that their time in Janesville will end on June 3. Those teachers share nearly 294 years of experience within the district.
