Open communication and transparency are among the highest priorities the community has for the next superintendent, according to a survey taken by a firm the Janesville School District hired to help with the search for Steve Pophal’s successor.
More than 1,000 people took the survey, almost half of whom were parents of students in the district. District staff represented a large share, as well, making up 26.2% of respondents.
The top item on the list of desired superintendent traits presented Tuesday night by Sarah Jerome and Patricia Neudecker of Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates is fostering a positive, professional climate of mutual trust and respect among faculty staff and administrators. Other key traits desired by survey respondents included the ability to set high expectations and being visible and engaged in the district.
The survey and related focus groups also asked respondents about their feelings about the district, including strengths and challenges. Top strengths cited were technology, effective staff and safety.
“It’s been a delight to learn how optimistic you are about your future,” Jerome said during the meeting presentation. “You have many talented people amongst this group and a number of people that we’ve met in your community who are such strong supporters of the school.”
The district hired HYA as the consultant for the district search in December, and the firm posted an online survey for three week starting in mid-January.
In addition to the survey, which had 1,164 respondents, 97 people participated in a variety of interview groups.
Among the challenges district stakeholders think the district needs to work on were better communication and transparency, equity and diversity training.
Jerome said the district’s “Five Promises” framework was an appealing aspect of the superintendent position to many applicants they spoke to.
The promises were designed to address key factors that contribute to student and school success, and within each promise are several more specific goals that the district hopes to achieve, such as having 90% of third-graders reading at or above grade level, 85% of parents agree they are satisfied with their children’s schools, a 95% staff retention rate and more.
