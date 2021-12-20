BELOIT
After months of construction, the Stateline Boys & Girls Club is inviting the public to the grand opening of its new Joel Barrett Boys & Girls Club facility on Dec. 28.
The event, scheduled to run from 3 to 5 p.m., will include guided tours, refreshments and little gifts for all.
“It’s an opportunity for us to show the public the finished product,” Stateline Boys & Girls Club CEO Mark Rand said. “This also gives club members and their families the opportunity to see it and get the lay of the land before it officially opens on Jan. 3.”
Kids in attendance will get a passport to collect stamps in each room of the new facility. Those who get all the stamps will be entered in a prize drawing.
Visitors also will be able to view the new history wall, assembled with help from the Beloit Historical Society. The wall includes historic photographs and news articles about the club and the community.
The Boys & Girls Club broke ground in April on parcels bounded by Maple Avenue, Shore Drive and Sixth Street in Beloit, just blocks from Beloit Memorial High School. The work is scheduled for completion by the end of this month with children arriving at the facility for programming after winter break on Jan. 3.
The club’s current Beloit facility, built in 1960, is at 1851 Moore St. on the city’s far west side. The new facility is more centrally located and is closer to the student population at Beloit Memorial. Not only will the new site expand its reach to teens, but it will be more visible and accessible with its location on school bus routes.
Rand said the club provides shuttle service to schools and some school bus transportation options. The current club location is on two bus routes and the new location is on four school bus routes.
The new facility would offer expanded science, technology, engineering, art and math activities; increased teen programming; and allow for increased capacity to reach more youth. The center also will allow for community collaboration for career exploration, cooking classes and more.
The new facility will have enhanced safety features including video surveillance and two sets of doors at each entrance. It also offers 24,765 square feet of space compared to the existing facility’s 16,000 square feet.
It also features a large gym, bigger classrooms, more office and sports equipment storage space, kitchen facilities, a teen center, patio areas, a sound studio, a playground and more. A teaching kitchen donated by Kerry Ingredients will be in the teen area where youngsters can learn about healthy eating and hone their culinary skills. The gym will be large enough to be split in half to offer two programs at the same time.
The teen center entrance will be on Maple Avenue with the main entrance off the parking lot on Shore Drive. With the enhanced focus on programming for teens and the new location near the high school, the club hopes teens can go from 20% of club membership to 30% or 45%.
The facility is located on 4.7 acres, which will include soccer and football fields.
Rand said current membership is 1,600. Its average daily attendance on its after-school program is 100 in Beloit and 60 in South Beloit, Illinois.
“Those numbers are steadily climbing and coming back from COVID-19,” Rand said.
The club has served primarily the Beloit, Beloit Turner and South Beloit school districts and Rock County Christian School. The number of Turner students and Lincoln Academy students participating is increasing.
The club provides daily after-school care from 3 to 6 p.m. and expanded teen hours from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The clubs also pick up Beloit School District students on early-release days and provide care for all districts on nonschool days.
“When schools are out, clubs are in,” Rand said.