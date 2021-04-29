TOWN OF BELOIT
In about three weeks, teachers will get their first official walk-through of Garden Prairie Intermediate School, the Beloit Turner School District’s newest school building.
“I’m feeling more excited every time I come here,” Superintendent Dennis McCarthy said. “It’s a lot more fun showing other people. This is amazing.”
The new building includes several collaboration areas where small groups of students or entire classes can rotate outside their usual classroom spaces during the day. McCarthy said the additional gathering areas will promote movement and offer flexibility.
“It kind of becomes their community, their space,” he said.
The new school is on track for completion around the second week of July, said project superintendent Skip Hegemann of Scherrer Construction.
At this stage, Hegemann said, electronics, cabinetry, ceilings and floors are mostly finished. Within the next two weeks, crews will install the gymnasium floor.
By early May, contractors will finish the curbs in the parking lot, begin setting up playground equipment, add sidewalks and start landscaping.
In June, crews will wrap up all onsite work and finish leftover projects inside the main building.
The school parking lot will be paved sometime during the summer.
McCarthy said he and other administrators have visited the school about every two weeks, and each time they notice something new.
The school, which will house grades two through five, is set up with a commons area in the center and four sections for each grade on the north and south wings of the building.
Each grade will have its own theme and color pattern. They are: “Industry” with orange for second grade, “Wilderness” with green for third, “Riverfront” with blue for fourth and “Farmland” with yellow for fifth.
Once completed, each of the fourth sections will feature murals with photos and artwork to showcase prominent locations around the greater Beloit area, McCarthy said.
Many of the learning spaces and gymnasiums are significantly larger than those at Townview Elementary, which Garden Prairie Intermediate School is replacing.
For example, the nurse’s office is larger than the nurse’s office at the middle and high school campus, and the art and music rooms are also a significant upgrade, McCarthy said. He noted that the extra space will benefit the whole district.
The building also has a new special education section, which McCarthy said is larger than other special education facilities in the district.
The main office and entry area include secure entrances in line with the other schools. Visitors will be funneled directly into the main office to sign in before entering the building.
McCarthy said once it is complete, the new gymnasium will accommodate high school athletics, extracurricular activities and community organizations. That will help alleviate wait times and allow various activities to take place simultaneously.
As the new school nears completion and homes fill in the surrounding neighborhoods, McCarthy said he is optimistic that the district will continue drawing new families and residents.
“It’s built for the future,” he said, “and you walk into the building and see all these options.”