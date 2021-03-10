JANESVILLE
A college scholarship program designed to get more teachers of color into the Janesville School District will expand and be available to people outside of Janesville.
The Janesville Multicultural Teacher Scholarship was founded in 2007 by former school board member and former state Senator Tim Cullen and is funded through private donations.
It does not incur a cost to the school district and provides recipients $5,000 a year for up to five years to help with schooling. Recipients agree to teach in the Janesville School District for at least three years after graduating.
Seven past recipients work in the Janesville district, including Marshall Middle School Dean of Students Daniel Jackson, who presented an annual update to the school board Tuesday.
The scholarship has produced 10 licensed teachers, and 18 others received the scholarship but did not complete the program.
Four past students are working toward their degrees with the help of the scholarship.
The scholarship was available only to students in the Janesville School District at its inception. It eventually was widened to allow Janesville residents looking for a career change to apply and will now be available to high schoolers and residents outside of the city.
School board member Greg Ardrey has been on the scholarship committee since it began prior to his time on the board. He said expanding the scholarship is an important step.
“If there are students of color in other nearby districts who want to be teaching and want to continue to live in the area, they should have a realistic opportunity. We could help them, and they could help us by being a teacher of color in the district, assuming they do all they need to do school-wise,” Ardrey said.
The district has not begun conversations with other area districts on the expansion. The Beloit School District runs a similar program. Ardrey said Janesville doesn’t want to poach students from that program but said the program could help students of color in other districts.
“If there are other students of color that want to be teachers, if they’re willing to commit back to Janesville, we want to get them,” he said.
Only 1.46% of Janesville teachers were teachers of color in the 2007-08 school year, and students of color made up 16% of the student body. Last school year, 1.62% of district teachers were people of color, but students of color have risen to nearly 30% of the student body.
The widening gap had a lot to do with deciding to expand the program, Ardrey said. Part of this issue relates to Act 10, which lessened the number of teachers overall, and especially those of color, across the state, Ardrey said.
“There are just less teacher applicants period, so then there’s far less students of color really seeking to be teachers. We need applicants,” he said.
Teachers of color had risen close to 3% in 2014-15, but some of these teachers left the district to pursue other opportunities. Ardrey said raising the number should be a focus.
“Seeing teachers who look like you is key because, No. 1, the students see it as a possibility for them,” Ardrey said. “Teachers are encouraging anyway, but sometimes the shared life experiences just being a similar person of color. … A teacher may be able to speak the language of the student a little bit better and ultimately connect with them on a level that others just may not be able to.”