MILTON
About 82% Milton School District parents would be comfortable having their children return to classrooms this fall if school officials decide it’s permissible to allow in-person instruction, according to a survey.
Superintendents of school districts in Rock County conducted an online survey about how school should look this fall.
In the Milton School District, 1,857 people responded.
The most preferred educational delivery option (about 53%) is “all learning is conducted in school.”
Next (about 36%) is a hybrid model that allows students to participate both in person and online (Children would physically attend school at different times or on different days.).
About 9% prefer all learning to be done remotely.
Of those who responded to the survey, 75% will have school-age children in the fall, and about 70% have children attending a public school. About 14% of the respondents are employed by a public school district.
Of those with school-age children, about 59% are in elementary school, 37% are in high school, 28% will be in middle school and about 12% will be in preschool.
What factors make the survey respondents feel more comfortable?
Nearly 86% said they want sanitizing supplies, including hand sanitizers, readily available. About 84% said they want daily cleaning and sanitizing of classrooms and other gathering spaces.
About 67% would feel more comfortable if symptom checks were required of employees before entering school, and 64% would feel more comfortable if symptom checks were required of students.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance being followed is important to the comfort of about 60%. About the same percent said maintaining social distancing protocols, where reasonably possible, would make them feel more comfortable.
What about wearing masks? About 40% would feel more comfortable with staff wearing masks, about 33% would feel more comfortable with students wearing masks.
Superintendent Rich Dahman said: “We are very glad to see this level of response to the county-wide survey. The district is grateful to have such an engaged community. As we continue in our planning for the coming school year, this information is greatly appreciated.”
The Milton School District administration team plans to present an outline of its reopening plan during the school board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the district office, 448 E. High St. The meeting also will be available through Google Meet.