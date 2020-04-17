JANESVILLE
Most students in the Janesville School District have been attending virtual school most of the time, a district official said.
At a school board meeting earlier this week, Director of Pupil Services Peerenboom reported:
- 76% of students were attending school between 75% and 100% of the time.
- 14% of students were attending between 50% and 74% of the time.
- 10% of students were attending between 25% and 49 % of the time.
Although attendance is used to determine school funding and plays a part in state school report card scores, the state Department of Public Instruction is not requiring schools to take or report attendance while schools are closed for the COVID-19 pandemic.
So districts are defining “attendance” on their own.
The Janesville School District is measuring the number of assignments completed by students, Peerenboom said.
In addition, the amount of time for school depends on the age of the child. For students in grades K-2, an hour a day is recommended; for grades 3-5, two hours; and for grades 6 to 12, three hours.
The numbers reported at Tuesday’s meeting came from the first official week of online schooling.
Teachers, social workers and principals have been reaching out to families where students have not been “attending school.”
Some families are struggling with technology issues. The district’s IT department prepared 6,500 electronic devices such as Ipads or Chomebooks for elementary and middle school students to take home. The high school students already had been provided electronic devices.
Students and parents with problems can submit a help ticket, have a live chat with IT staff or call the department for assistance, said Chief Information Officer Robert Smiley. In addition, the IT department is working with homeless families who don’t have internet access or vehicles to get to one of the district's Wi-Fi hot spots. In most cases, the district is able to provide a portable hot spot.
Other reasons families gave for not participating in online schooling included being overwhelmed by the situation; being unemployed, and more concerned about putting food on the table; and being uncertain about their ability to help their children with their work, Peerenboom said.