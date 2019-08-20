MILTON

Two more designs for renovations to Milton High School will be presented at an open house Wednesday.

The high school is getting a new pool along with other updates under the $59.9 million referendum voters approved in April.

Designs already have been approved for the elementary and middle schools. However, at the Aug. 12 school board meeting, Scott Kramer of Plunkett Raysich Architects said the school district’s owner’s representative, Mike Huffman, challenged the design team and shared his ideas for the high school design.

The result was a hybrid of the plan presented before the referendum passed.

The original layout called for the pool on the south side of the high school with a gym addition on the east side.

Design team members met with high school Principal Jeremy Bilhorn and his staff and determined they needed a better way to organize the building.

“If we were to take that old pool and create a second commons for the building, it solves a lot of different problems,” Kramer said. “No. 1, it gives us additional seating for the commons.”

Bilhorn wants to have two lunch periods instead of three. A second commons area could make that possible, Kramer said.

The hybrid option also creates a new main entrance for all events, he said.

Administrators prefer moving the pool from the front of the school to the back, Kramer said.

The original drawings featured a two-level lobby, mainly for the pool.

“We were able to capture that square footage that was lobby space and put that into the new multipurpose room, allowing us to repurpose the existing pool area as this new commons,” Kramer said.

The design team also came up with a variation of the hybrid option.

“The difference is, one, we put an addition for gymnastics off to the side of the building, and the other, we just expand the gym a little bit more and incorporate gymnastics into the existing gym,” Huffman told Adams Publishing Group.

For the most part, the wing for science, technology, engineering and math classes—known as STEM—is the same, Huffman said.

All of the options cost about the same, Kramer told the board.

Stephen Schantz, the district’s building and grounds director, said the school board could vote on the design in mid-September.